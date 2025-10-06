Navi Mumbai Airport: Travel Time, Best Routes From Suburbs, South Mumbai

To reach Navi Mumbai International Airport from the island city, start at Worli and take the Eastern Freeway. From there, get onto the Atal Setu sea bridge, which connects to the Ulwe-Belapur Road. This new route offers a seamless drive of about 35 km, taking roughly 70 minutes.

From Powai in the Eastern Suburbs, take the Eastern Express Highway to reach Vashi Bridge. Continue onto Thane-Belapur Road and then the Belapur-Ulwe Road to reach Navi Mumbai International Airport. The 34-km journey is expected to take around 70 minutes.

From Viviana Mall in Thane, take the Eastern Express Highway and continue via Mumbra-Airoli Road. Then follow Thane-Belapur Road and connect to Belapur-Ulwe Road to reach Navi Mumbai International Airport. The total distance is 34 km.

From Oberoi Mall in Goregaon, head south on the Western Express Highway and take the Bandra-Worli Sea Link to reach Worli. From there, use the Eastern Freeway, then cross the Atal Setu and continue on the Ulwe-Belapur Road. The 45-km trip to the airport takes about 95 minutes.

From Beverly Park in Mira Road, take Ghodbunder Road toward Thane, then follow Thane-Belapur Road. Continue on Belapur-Ulwe Road to reach Navi Mumbai International Airport. The total distance is around 50 km, and the journey may take approximately 135 minutes, depending on traffic conditions along the route.