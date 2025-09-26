Navi Mumbai Airport To Be Inaugurated During PM Modi's Visit On Oct 8-9

The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) will be inaugurated during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on Oct. 8-9, according to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Along with the Navi Mumbai airport, Metro 3 will also be inaugurated during Modi's visit, the chief minister said. adding that the proposal to name the Navi Mumbai Airport after former MP and social activist DB Patil is with the central government.