Navi Mumbai Airport To Be Inaugurated During PM Modi's Visit On Oct 8-9
Along with the Navi Mumbai airport, Metro 3 will also be inaugurated during Modi's visit, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.
The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) will be inaugurated during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on Oct. 8-9, according to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Along with the Navi Mumbai airport, Metro 3 will also be inaugurated during Modi's visit, the chief minister said. adding that the proposal to name the Navi Mumbai Airport after former MP and social activist DB Patil is with the central government.
The Navi Mumbai International Airport is near Ulwe and Panvel. It will be a twin-airport model akin to Dubai’s DXB–DWC, London’s Heathrow–Gatwick, and New York’s JFK–Newark pairs.
The greenfield airport in Navi Mumbai International is being built in five phases, with the launch phase expected to accommodate 20 million passengers per annum (MPPA) and handle 0.5 million metric tons (MMT) of cargo, as per a release. Upon full completion, NMIA will have the capacity to serve 90 MPPA and handle 3.2 MMT of cargo annually.
Air India group recently said it will commence commercial flights from the NMIA with its low-cost arm, Air India Express, operating 20 daily departures to over 15 cities in the first phase of operations. This will be scaled up to 55 daily departures, including five international, by mid-2026, the Tata Group-controlled airline had said in a statement.
Key Features Of NMIA
Here are some of the key features of NMIA:
Four passenger terminals slated by 2032
Two parallel runways; up to 45 ATMs (Air Traffic Managements) per hour at full scale World’s fastest baggage claim system in initial operation
General Aviation Terminal: India’s largest, with approximately 75 aircraft stands Cargo terminals: 0.8 million tonnes/year in first phase (33,000m²-domestic & 23,700m²-international
Dedicated MRO facility and advanced and advanced ATC tower
Planned connectivity: Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, upcoming Metro lines, all major highways
