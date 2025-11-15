Navi Mumbai Airport Set To Begin Operations Form December 25 As Bookings Open

The first Akasa flight to Navi Mumbai Airport will commence from the national capital, New Delhi. Other airlines like Air India Express and Indigo have also planned to commence operations from Navi Mumbai International Airport by the end of the year.

"Akasa Air, India’s fastest-growing airline, is set to commence operations from Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), connecting directly with four Indian cities, marking a pivotal moment in the airline’s expansion journey and India’s aviation narrative. As part of its inaugural schedule, Akasa Air will operate the maiden flight between Delhi and Navi Mumbai International Airport on 25th December 2025. This will be followed by the commencement of scheduled flights connecting Navi Mumbai with Goa (eff. 25th December 2025), Delhi and Kochi (eff. 26th December 2025), and Ahmedabad (eff. 31st December 2025)," the airline added in a statement.

“The commencement of operations from Navi Mumbai International Airport represents a landmark moment for Akasa Air and a defining step in India’s aviation evolution. NMIA will serve as a key enabler in establishing a dual-airport ecosystem that enhances connectivity, reliability, and choice for travellers." Praveen Iyer, co-founder and chief commercial officer of Akasa Air, said:

Indigo will also start operations from Navi Mumbai International Airport on 25th December and will connect NMIA to ten cities across India. Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, North Goa (Mopa), Jaipur, Nagpur, Kochi, and Mangaluru are likely to be the initial cities to be connected to NMIA.

While IndiGo has not formally announced a schedule yet, it plans to expand operations progressively at NMIA by adding direct routes to more destinations in due course.

The Air India Group will also begin operations from Navi Mumbai Airport with its low-cost arm, Air India Express. Air India Express will be a major player at NMIA, with the airline planning to operate 20 daily departures to connect 15 Indian cities. Air India Express will connect Mumbai to Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Chennai initially.

The Air India group, which followed IndiGo and Akasa Air in announcing operations from NMIA, intends to scale up to 55 daily departures (110 ATMs) by mid-2026, including up to five daily international flights from the new airport.