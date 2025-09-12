Navi Mumbai Airport Set For Inauguration On Sept 30, CIDCO Confirms

The Navi Mumbai Airport is set to be inaugurated on Sept. 30, the City and Industrial Development Corporation confirmed on Friday, while noting that operations are expected to commence by November.

CIDCO Managing Director and Vice Chairman Vijay Singhal described the airport as the country's "biggest", adding that it can be compared with London's Heathrow.

In a first, the airport at Navi Mumbai will also be connected to a water jetty to take passengers to Gateway of India or other locations via water route, the CIDCO MD said, according to a post on the official social media handle of the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority.

This is a developing story