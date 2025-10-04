Navi Mumbai Airport: How to reach the New Airport From Borivali/Dahisar/Mira Road?

The total distance from Borivali is approximately 54-60 kms, and the journey can be completed in 1.45 to 2 hours, depending on traffic conditions and chosen route. Commuters can travel south along the Western Express Highway, then transition to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. Continue onto the Eastern Freeway, and use the new Atal Setu (Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link) bridge to cross into Navi Mumbai.

From there, the Ulwe-Belapur Road offers direct access to the airport terminal. App-based taxi services such as Uber and Ola, as well as private cab operators, are also available and can be scheduled in advance for added convenience.