Navi Mumbai Airport: How to reach the New Airport From Borivali/Dahisar/Mira Road?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Navi Mumbai International Airport on Oct. 8.
The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), located at Ulwe near Panvel, Raigad district, is finally set for inauguration on Oct. 8, 2025. To reach the new airport from Borivali, Dahisar, or Mira Road, you can take a taxi or private car, use a combination of the Metro service and a taxi. The best choice will depend on factors such as time, comfort, and budget.
Car, Taxi, and Ride-Hailing
The total distance from Borivali is approximately 54-60 kms, and the journey can be completed in 1.45 to 2 hours, depending on traffic conditions and chosen route. Commuters can travel south along the Western Express Highway, then transition to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. Continue onto the Eastern Freeway, and use the new Atal Setu (Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link) bridge to cross into Navi Mumbai.
From there, the Ulwe-Belapur Road offers direct access to the airport terminal. App-based taxi services such as Uber and Ola, as well as private cab operators, are also available and can be scheduled in advance for added convenience.
Train Options
Alternatively, train travel offers an economical and reliable option. From Borivali, Dahisar, or Mira Road, commuters can take a local train to the Western or Harbour Line to alight at Wadala Road station. From there, commuters can take a train to Nerul or Belapur.
A dedicated railway station, Targhar, near NMIA, is nearing completion. Until services commence, passengers can travel by suburban rail to Seawoods or Belapur on the Harbour line, and soon, local trains to Uran will extend access directly to the airport area.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Navi Mumbai International Airport on Oct. 8. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the new airport will also be called the "Loknete DB Patil Navi Mumbai International Airport," according to NDTV. The airport received its aerodrome licence from the aviation safety regulator DGCA on Sept. 30.
The project is being developed in multiple phases by Navi Mumbai International Airport, in which Adani Group has a 74% stake, and the remaining 26 per cent is with the Maharashtra government's land development authority CIDCO. Navi Mumbai International Airport will be the second airport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, and its airport code is 'NMI'.
Once fully complete, the airport will be able to serve 90 million passengers and manage 3.2 MMT of cargo each year, making it one of the largest aviation hubs in Asia.