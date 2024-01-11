National Youth Day 2024: History, Significance, Quotes And More
On January 12, India pays tribute to the great spiritual leader Swami Vivekananda by commemorating his birth anniversary as National Youth Day.
The day holds historical significance as it was in 1985 that the government declared January 12 as 'National Youth Day' to celebrate the life, patriotism, and spiritual teachings of Swami Vivekananda.
National Youth Day: History
The roots of National Youth Day trace back to 1985 when the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda was officially designated as a day to honour the youth icon.
This initiative was taken by the government, and since then, Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission centres have been actively participating in various programmes to celebrate the occasion.
National Youth Day: Significance
The primary objective of National Youth Day is to strengthen and motivate the youth of the country. It aims to bring them together, showcasing their talents in different spheres. The day serves as an opportunity for young talents to express themselves, interact with peers, and expand their knowledge and skills.
As part of National Youth Week, which starts on January 12, the government organises the National Youth Festival. This festival, held in collaboration with state governments, promotes national integration, communal harmony, brotherhood, courage, and adventure among the youth. Competitive and non-competitive cultural events, martial arts, exhibitions, seminars, and adventure programmes are some of the activities that take place during the festival.
National Youth Festival 2024
The National Youth Festival in India serves as an annual convergence of young individuals, featuring a diverse array of activities. Held during the National Youth Week from January 12 to 16, in commemoration of Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary, this event is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, in collaboration with a State Government.
Rotating among different states each year, the festival aims to foster national integration, communal harmony, brotherhood, courage, and adventure. Its core involves competitive events spanning 18 disciplines, where young talents vie for medals and awards. The festival also encompasses cultural activities, exhibitions, discourses, artists' camps, seminars, and adventure programmes, fostering a rich tapestry of youth engagement and celebration. The highlight includes the presentation of National Youth Awards, adding prestige to this dynamic and unifying platform.
About Swami Vivekananda
Swami Vivekananda, born on January 12, 1863, in Kolkata, was a prominent spiritual leader, social reformer, and founder of the Ramakrishna Mission. His teachings emphasised universal concepts, and his impact reached global audiences when he made his famous speech on Hinduism and Indian spirituality at the World's Parliament of Religions in Chicago in 1893, calling for religious tolerance and an end to fanaticism. Swami Vivekananda's messages, which focus on self-belief, spirituality, and the unity of all human beings, continue to be an inspiration to people the world over.
Inspirational Quotes of Swami Vivekananda
"Talk to yourself once in a day, otherwise you may miss meeting an intelligent person in this world."
"You cannot believe in God until you believe in yourself."
"You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you; none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul."
"We are what our thoughts have made us; so take care about what you think. Words are secondary. Thoughts live; they travel far."
"Truth can be stated in a thousand different ways, yet each one can be true."
"Arise! Awake! And stop not until the goal is reached."
"Ask nothing; want nothing in return. Give what you have to give; it will come back to you but do not think of that now."