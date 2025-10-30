National Unity Day 2025: PM Modi To Lead Sardar Patel's 150th Birth Anniversary Celebrations On Oct. 31

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, observed every year on Oct. 31 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, will be celebrated on a grand scale this year as it is going to be the legendary leader’s 150th birth anniversary. Various events have been planned at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations.

This year’s National Unity Day celebrations will include a parade and cultural festival showcasing the strength, discipline and valour of India’s security forces. The parade will feature contingents from the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and police units from Assam, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh. The National Cadet Corps (NCC) will also participate.

A special highlight this year is the inclusion of cavalry and camel-mounted contingents, indigenous dog squads and martial arts demonstrations. The parade will also highlight the growing role of women in India’s security forces. A female officer will lead the Guard of Honour to be presented to PM Modi. Women personnel from CISF and CRPF will perform martial arts and unarmed combat drills.

Adding to the parade’s visual spectacle will be Indian breed dogs from the BSF, Gujarat Police’s horse contingent, Assam Police’s motorcycle daredevil team and the BSF’s camel-mounted band. Indigenous dog breeds such as Rampur hounds and Mudhol hounds will show their skills. The Mudhol Hound 'Riya', who recently won top place at the All India Police Dog Competition, will lead the dog squad this year.

The Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran aerobatic team will also present an air show.