National Unity Day 2025: PM Modi To Lead Sardar Patel's 150th Birth Anniversary Celebrations On Oct. 31
India will mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on Oct. 31 with celebrations at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat.
Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, observed every year on Oct. 31 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, will be celebrated on a grand scale this year as it is going to be the legendary leader’s 150th birth anniversary. Various events have been planned at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations.
This year’s National Unity Day celebrations will include a parade and cultural festival showcasing the strength, discipline and valour of India’s security forces. The parade will feature contingents from the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and police units from Assam, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh. The National Cadet Corps (NCC) will also participate.
A special highlight this year is the inclusion of cavalry and camel-mounted contingents, indigenous dog squads and martial arts demonstrations. The parade will also highlight the growing role of women in India’s security forces. A female officer will lead the Guard of Honour to be presented to PM Modi. Women personnel from CISF and CRPF will perform martial arts and unarmed combat drills.
Adding to the parade’s visual spectacle will be Indian breed dogs from the BSF, Gujarat Police’s horse contingent, Assam Police’s motorcycle daredevil team and the BSF’s camel-mounted band. Indigenous dog breeds such as Rampur hounds and Mudhol hounds will show their skills. The Mudhol Hound 'Riya', who recently won top place at the All India Police Dog Competition, will lead the dog squad this year.
The Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran aerobatic team will also present an air show.
Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2025 Celebrations
To highlight India’s diversity, tableaux from 10 states and Union Territories, along with those from the National Security Guard (NSG) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), will be showcased under the theme of “Unity in Diversity.”
Brass bands from BSF, CRPF, CISF, SSB, Delhi Police, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Jammu and Kashmir will also join the parade. The event will honour five Shaurya Chakra awardees from the CRPF and 16 gallantry medal winners from the BSF, who displayed exceptional bravery during anti-Naxal operations in Jharkhand and counter-terror actions in Jammu and Kashmir. BSF personnel will also be recognised for their heroism during Operation Sindoor.
A cultural programme organised by the Ministry of Culture will feature 900 artistes performing India’s classical dances.
In addition to Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, a celebration titled 'Prakash Parv' is currently ongoing at Ekta Nagar, merging the festivities of Diwali, New Year and Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary. Running from Oct. 17 to Nov. 15, the festival features cultural performances between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.
The celebrations will also honour tribal leader and freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda on his 150th birth anniversary. A special cultural presentation will be organised at Ekta Nagar on Birsa Munda Jayanti.
