National Technology Day 2024: Date, History, Significance And All You Need To Know
National Technology Day is celebrated every year on May 11 to commemorate the country's technological advancements.
National Technology Day is an annual observance that commemorates the achievements of engineers, scientists and all others involved in the field of science and technology. This day holds special significance as it highlights the remarkable advancements made by India across various technological domains.
National Technology Day 2024: Day and Date
This year, National Technology Day falls on Saturday, May 11.
National Technology Day 2024: History
On May 11, 1998, India successfully conducted a Nuclear Missile Test at the Indian Army’s Pokhran range. After this monumental accomplishment, former Prime Minister, Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee declared India a Nuclear Power. Since then, May 11 has been observed as the National Technology Day.
National Technology Day 2024: Significance
National Technology Day underscores the importance of science and technology in everyday life. It serves as a platform to recognise and honour the contributions of scientists, engineers, and innovators who have propelled India forward in various technological fields.
Moreover, the Government of India awards individuals with "Rastriya Vigyan Puraskar" in the field of Science, Technology and Innovation. The National Award recognizes outstanding and inspiring scientific, technological and innovation contributions of researchers, technologist and innovators.
The awards shall be announced on May 11. The Award Ceremony for all categories of awards will be held on August 23 (National Space Day).