National Lok Adalat 2025: How To Settle Your Challans? A Step-By-Step Guide
The National Lok Adalat, scheduled on Sept. 13, offers vehicle owners an opportunity to settle pending traffic e-challans without lengthy court procedures.
The National Lok Adalat, scheduled on Sept. 13, is set to give vehicle owners across India a convenient chance to settle pending traffic challans. Organised by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), Lok Adalat sessions will be held across multiple cities to resolve minor disputes quickly and without the long wait of regular court procedures.
If you are in Delhi and have outstanding e-challans, here’s how you can get them cleared on Lok Adalat Day.
How To Register Online For Lok Adalat 2025
Visit the Delhi Traffic Police official website: https://traffic.delhipolice.gov.in/.
Click on the Delhi State Legal Service Authority option on the homepage to find the registration link.
Fill in the details after opening the Lok Adalat Token Registration Form. Enter personal details such as full name, contact number, vehicle registration number and details of pending challans.
Review all the information carefully before submitting the form.
After submission, you’ll receive a token number and appointment letter through email or SMS. You will also see a confirmation link and a token download link on the screen.
The token number and appointment letter are essential for attending the Lok Adalat session.
On The Day Of The Hearing
Timing: Hearings are usually conducted between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Carry your appointment letter: Take a printed copy of the appointment letter with you.
Bring necessary documents: Carry all original vehicle papers and challan receipts.
Reach early: Authorities recommend reaching at least one hour before your allotted time to avoid delays.
National Lok Adalat for settling pending Compoundable Traffic Challans/Notices to be held on 13th September, 2025 (Saturday) at all Court Complexes, Delhi from 10 am to 4 pm.— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 6, 2025
Avail this opportunity to get cleared pending challans/notices.@DSLSA_DELHI pic.twitter.com/dA4Y2NX57J
Where To Go In Delhi
The Lok Adalat 2025 will be held across all district courts in Delhi. You can visit the following district courts in Delhi to settle your challans as per the jurisdiction:
Dwarka Court
Tis Hazari Court
Rohini Court
Rouse Avenue Court
Karkardooma Court
Patiala House Court
Saket Court
Relief For Pending Traffic Fines
The National Lok Adalat will give many vehicle owners a chance to clear pending traffic e-challans quickly. The drive targets minor violations such as riding without a helmet, not wearing a seat belt, over-speeding, wrong parking, or missing PUC certificates, offering reduced fines or even full waivers.
However, serious offences like drunk driving, hit-and-run incidents, or accidents causing death are not covered.