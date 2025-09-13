⁠National Lok Adalat 2025: How To Settle Your Challans? A Step-By-Step Guide

The National Lok Adalat, scheduled on Sept. 13, is set to give vehicle owners across India a convenient chance to settle pending traffic challans. Organised by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), Lok Adalat sessions will be held across multiple cities to resolve minor disputes quickly and without the long wait of regular court procedures.

If you are in Delhi and have outstanding e-challans, here’s how you can get them cleared on Lok Adalat Day.