National Consumer Day 2023: 6 Rights Every Consumer Should Be Aware Of
National Consumer Day is observed in India on December 24 annually to spread awareness among consumers about their rights and responsibilities. It is also meant to protect consumers from unfair trade practices.
The Constitution passed the Consumer Protection Act, 1986. This Act was subsequently replaced by the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, and the scope was expanded to include more consumer-friendly practices.
The Act guarantees six fundamental rights to consumers. Every consumer should know what these rights are:
1. Right To Be Informed
This right allows consumers to stay informed about the quantity, quality, purity, potency, price and standard of goods. It is the duty of consumers to ensure they read the fine print about a product or service so that they can make the right choice. This is how a consumer can act responsibly without falling prey to unfair trade or selling techniques.
2. Right To Safety
This right protects consumers from being misled about goods and services that could be hazardous to life or property.
Consumers should insist on verifying the authenticity and quality of a product or service. Make a safe choice by opting for products that have quality marks such as AGMARK, ISI, etc.
3. Right To Choose
This right offers consumers access to a variety of goods and services at competitive prices. It also includes right to basic goods and services. In case of monopolies, it means the right to be assured of satisfactory quality and service at a fair price.
This right ensures that consumers can select a product based on their understanding, preferences, and information.
4. Right To Be Heard
This right ensures consumers can approach appropriate forums with their problems. It also includes the right to be represented in various forums formed for the welfare of consumers.
Consumers can also create non-commercial and non-political consumer organisations to represent them on various committees formed by the government and other bodies.
5. Right To Seek Redressal
This right to seek redressal against unfair trade practices ensures that consumers are not exploited. This right allows fair settlement of a consumer's genuine grievances.
Consumers can reach out to the appropriate body to register a complaint regarding goods or services, even if it is minor in nature as it could have largescale implications for society.
6. Right To Consumer Education
This implies the consumer's right to acquire the information and skill to stay informed. Consumers are vulnerable to exploitation in the absence of information. Consumers need to be aware of their rights and exercise them.