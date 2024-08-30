National Co-operative Organics Signs MoU With Uttarakhand For Cereal Procurement

The National Co-operative Organics on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Uttarakhand government for procurement of organic cereals to provide better rates to farmers for their produce.

The pact was inked between officials of NCOL and the Uttarakhand Jaivik Utpad Parishad in the presence of Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah.

Uttarakhand Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi, Union Minister of State for Cooperation Krishna Pal, Cooperation Secretary Ashish Kumar Bhutani and National Co-operative Organics Ltd Chairman Meenesh Shah were also present.

Speaking at the event, Shah urged Uttarakhand farmers to switch to 100% organic farming.

"If Uttarakhand becomes 100% organic, there may not be a requirement for testing centres. I believe, even chemical fertiliser shops will be shut down," he said.

The minister emphasised the potential of organic farming to boost farmers' income and improve public health.

"A global market is ready for organic products amid growing awareness. Farmers' income can increase significantly if India's share increases in the global organic produce trade," Shah stated.

He also linked the rise in diseases like cancer, thyroid issues, and diabetes to the increased use of chemical fertilisers in agriculture.

Shah said NCOL, set up to address gaps in the organic farming sector, plans to establish a network of testing labs in collaboration with Amul. These labs will verify both organic farms and produce, aiming to create trusted 'Bharat' and 'Amul' organic brands.

If India's organic produce is scientifically tested and certified they can have a wider acceptance among consumers who will buy them more confidently, he added.

Welcoming the pact, Uttarakhand Agriculture Minister said the initiative will help achieve the PM's vision on organic farming. Organic farming has increased over the years. It stood 2% when the state was created and now it has reached 40%. About 2.23 lakh hectares are under organic farming.

Speaking to PTI after the event, NCOL Managing Director Vipul Mittal said the procurement would begin in October.

'We will establish collection centres in the state and pick samples of the farmers' organic produce. Once the samples pass, we will procure,' he explained.

Mittal added that NCOL would focus initially on rajma (kidney beans) in Uttarakhand.

Similar MoUs have been signed with Nagaland and Assam last month, he informed.

The initiative is expected to create a more organised market for organic produce in the country.

The move comes as part of the government's efforts to promote organic farming and double farmers' income, a goal set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Organic farming is seen as a key strategy to achieve this target while also addressing environmental and health concerns.