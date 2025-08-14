Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Metro Projects In Kolkata On Aug. 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate three metro projects in Kolkata on Aug. 22, Union minister Sukanta Majumdar said on Thursday. Modi will inaugurate the Sealdah-Esplanade section of the Green Line, Hemanta Mukhopadhyay (Ruby Crossing)-Beleghata section of the Orange Line, and Noapara- Jai Hind (airport) section of the Yellow Line, he said in a post on X, sharing an invitation sent to him by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to the inauguration programme.