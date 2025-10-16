Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty Refuse To Participate In Karnataka Caste Survey, Reports Say

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha have refused to participate in the Karnataka government's socio-economic survey, as per media reports.

The caste census is currently underway across the Congress-governed state. It includes 60 main questions and 20 sub-questions designed by the Karnataka State Commission for the Backward Classes.

Enumerators had visited Murty's house in Jayanagar as part of the survey work last week. The Murthy couple stated they do not wish to be part of it as they do not belong to any backward category and hence, the survey would not be of any use to the government in their case, reports said.

The couple submitted a written response directly on the survey form provided by the officials. The letter, written in Kannada

The Karnataka caste survey began on Sept. 22. Officials said the exercise, estimated to cost Rs 420 crore, will be conducted “scientifically” using a 60‑question format prepared for the process.