Narali Purnima 2025 Holiday: Will Schools, Offices, Colleges Remain Closed Tomorrow? Govt Issues Update
The holidays dates of Narali Purnima and Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan have been confirmed as Aug. 8 and Sept. 2, respectively.
The Maharashtra government has confirmed holidays of Narali Purnima and Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan. The order regarding the holiday will be applicable to all state government and semi-government offices in Mumbai city and Mumbai suburban districts, NDTV Marathi reported.
The holidays dates of Purnima and Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan have been confirmed as Aug. 8, and Sept. 2, respectively.
Accordingly, schools and colleges in Maharashtra including Mumbai will also get a holiday on Friday.
A copy of this order on holidays has reportedly been sent to various ministerial departments, high court, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation—the civic body of Mumbai, district collectors and other concerned departments.
ð¹à¤¬à¥à¤¹à¤¨à¥à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¨à¤à¤°à¤ªà¤¾à¤²à¤¿à¤à¥à¤¤à¥à¤² à¤ à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤µà¤¶à¥à¤¯à¤ à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤¾ à¤µà¤à¤³à¤¤à¤¾ à¤à¤¤à¤° à¤à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤²à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤ à¥® à¤à¤à¤¸à¥à¤ à¥¨à¥¦à¥¨à¥« à¤°à¥à¤à¥ à¤¨à¤¾à¤°à¤³à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤£à¤¿à¤®à¥à¤¨à¤¿à¤®à¤¿à¤¤à¥à¤¤ à¤¸à¥à¤à¥— à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) August 7, 2025
ð¹à¤¨à¤¾à¤°à¤³à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤£à¤¿à¤®à¤¾ à¤¸à¤£à¤¾à¤¨à¤¿à¤®à¤¿à¤¤à¥à¤¤ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥à¤à¥à¤° à¤¶à¤¾à¤¸à¤¨à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤¦à¥à¤¯à¤¾, à¤¶à¥à¤à¥à¤°à¤µà¤¾à¤° à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤ à¥® à¤à¤à¤¸à¥à¤ à¥¨à¥¦à¥¨à¥« à¤°à¥à¤à¥ à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤ à¤¶à¤¹à¤° à¤µ à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤ à¤à¤ªà¤¨à¤à¤° à¤à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤¹à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤² à¤°à¤¾à¤à¥à¤¯ à¤¶à¤¾à¤¸à¤à¥à¤¯ / à¤¨à¤¿à¤®à¤¶à¤¾à¤¸à¤à¥à¤¯â¦
Mumbai University Shares Update On Exams
Due to the holiday on Aug. 8, the examination in Mumbai University-affiliated colleges have been postponed, according to an update shared by the varsity.
"Due to the local holiday of Narali Pournima, the examination scheduled for August 8, 2025, has been rescheduled. The revised date will be announced soon," it stated.
Due to the local holiday of Narali Pournima, the examination scheduled for August 8, 2025, has been rescheduled.— University of Mumbai (@Uni_Mumbai) August 7, 2025
The revised date will be announced soon. pic.twitter.com/z5g53Zd19N
Notably, public holidays would also be observed on Friday, Aug. 15 on account of Independence Day and on Wednesday, Aug. 27 on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.