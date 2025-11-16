NAPA Urges India, Pakistan To Reopen Kartarpur Corridor For Pilgrims

The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) expressed concern on Sunday over the continued closure of the Kartarpur Corridor, which was shut to Indian pilgrims in May 2025, after the government of India suspended travel, citing security concerns.

In a statement, NAPA said the Kartarpur Corridor, which provides visa-free access to Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, has long served as a symbol of peace, faith, and people-to-people diplomacy between the two nations.