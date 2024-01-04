Namibian Cheetah Aasha Gives Birth To Three Cubs In Kuno National Park

Namibian cheetah named Aasha has given birth to three healthy cubs at Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had named the cheetah, Aasha. The cubs have been fathered by a wanderer cheetah named Pawan.

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the good news and said:

"Purrs in the wild! Thrilled to share that Kuno National Park has welcomed three new members. The cubs have been born to Namibian Cheetah Aasha. This is a roaring success for Project Cheetah, envisioned by PM Shri @narendramodiji to restore ecological balance (sic)."

The union minister congratulated all the experts involved in the project, the Kuno wildlife officials and wildlife enthusiasts across India.