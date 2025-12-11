Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025-26: Key Details, Steps To Apply For Clerical, Officer Posts

Nainital Bank has announced 185 vacancies across multiple posts, such as Customer Service Associates, Probationary Officer, Chartered Accountant and HR Officer among others.

As per the official notification shared on the bank's website, the online application process starts on Dec. 12, 2025, while it will come to an end on Jan. 1, 2026. The bank has clearly highlighted that "no other mode of application will be accepted."

The exam is scheduled for Jan. 1, 2026.

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025-26: Vacancies

The bank has announced 185 vacancies in total. Among these include:

1. Customer Service Associate (CSA) - 71 posts

2. Probationary Officers in Grade/Scale-I – 40 posts

3. Risk Officer in Grade/Scale-I – 3 posts

4. Chartered Accountant (CA) in Grade/Scale-I – 3 posts

5. Information Technology (IT) Officer in Grade/Scale-I – 15 posts

6. Law Officer in Grade/Scale-I – 2 posts

7. Credit Officer in Grade/Scale-I – 10 posts

8. Agricultural Field Officer in Grade/Scale-I – 10 posts

9. HR Officer in Grade/Scale-I – 4 posts

10. Manager-Information Technology (IT) in Grade/Scale-II – 15 posts

11. Manager- Risk in Grade/Scale-II - 2 posts

12. Manager-Chartered Accountant (CA) in Grade/Scale-II - 5 posts

13. Manager-Law in Grade/Scale-II - 2 posts

14. Manager- Security Officer in Grade/Scale-II - 3

Nainital bank recruitment 2025-26: Eligibility criteria

The minimum age required to apply is 21 years and the maximum age is 32 years.