Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025-26: Key Details, Steps To Apply For Clerical, Officer Posts
As per the official notification shared on the bank's website, the online application process starts on Dec. 12, 2025, while it will come to an end on Jan. 1, 2026.
Nainital Bank has announced 185 vacancies across multiple posts, such as Customer Service Associates, Probationary Officer, Chartered Accountant and HR Officer among others.
The exam is scheduled for Jan. 1, 2026.
Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025-26: Vacancies
The bank has announced 185 vacancies in total. Among these include:
1. Customer Service Associate (CSA) - 71 posts
2. Probationary Officers in Grade/Scale-I – 40 posts
3. Risk Officer in Grade/Scale-I – 3 posts
4. Chartered Accountant (CA) in Grade/Scale-I – 3 posts
5. Information Technology (IT) Officer in Grade/Scale-I – 15 posts
6. Law Officer in Grade/Scale-I – 2 posts
7. Credit Officer in Grade/Scale-I – 10 posts
8. Agricultural Field Officer in Grade/Scale-I – 10 posts
9. HR Officer in Grade/Scale-I – 4 posts
10. Manager-Information Technology (IT) in Grade/Scale-II – 15 posts
11. Manager- Risk in Grade/Scale-II - 2 posts
12. Manager-Chartered Accountant (CA) in Grade/Scale-II - 5 posts
13. Manager-Law in Grade/Scale-II - 2 posts
14. Manager- Security Officer in Grade/Scale-II - 3
Nainital bank recruitment 2025-26: Eligibility criteria
The minimum age required to apply is 21 years and the maximum age is 32 years.
For posts like Manager-Information Technology (IT) and Manager- Risk, the minimum age limit is 25 years and maximum is 35 years, while for Manager-Chartered Accountant (CA) and Manager-Law, it is minimum 25 and maximum of 40 years.
For the role of Manager-Security Officer, candidates should not be more than 45 years of age.
Relaxation will be provided for SC, ST, OBC and other categories as per the bank norms.
Among other general eligibility conditions include:
1. Holding a valid educational degree from a recognised university.
2.Meet all the post-specific qualification requirements.
3. Satisfy nationality and documentation standards prescribed by the bank.
The selection process for the posts include an online written exam, followed by document verification process and medical fitness evaluation.
Check the official notification here.
How to apply?
Step 1: Visit the bank's official website at www.nainitalbank.bank.in/
Step 2: Open the Recruitment section and register yourself using your mobile number and email ID.
Step 3: Provide all your personal, academic and professional details as required.
Step 4: Upload your documents along with photograph and signature.
Step 5: Submit the examination fees.
Step 6: Download the confirmation slip for future purposes.