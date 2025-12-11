NABARD Survey Shows Broad-Based Rural Demand Revival, Rising Incomes

Nearly 80% of rural households reported higher consumption over the past year, signaling strong economic momentum, according to NABARD’s latest survey.

The 8th round of the Rural Economic Conditions and Sentiments Survey (RECSS) highlights strengthening fundamentals—robust consumption, rising incomes, moderating inflation, and improved financial behavior. Sustained welfare support and public investment are reinforcing this trend.

About 67% of monthly income is now spent on consumption, the highest share since the survey began, aided by GST rate rationalization. Softer inflation has improved real purchasing power of rural non-farm income, boosting demand.