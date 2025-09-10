Municipal Board Dumps Habitual Litterbug's Garbage Back In Front Of Shop

The Tinsukia Municipal Board in Assam has used a bulldozer to dump back the commercial waste at the entrance of a shop that had strewn it across the roads.

According to NDTV, the shop was a habitual offender and often emptied their waste on the roads. The incident took place on Monday night at around 9:30 p.m. in the Daily Bazar area.

The litterbug first showed up on the Municipal Board's radar, when workers from it noticed the employee of a gift and grocery shop throwing out cardboard cartons along with other shop refuse all over the road.

The board workers were making rounds at night when they noticed the incident and confronted the employee on it. The employee pointed towards the store he works in as the source of the commercial waste.

The workers decided on an alternate approach instead of the standard fine due to the fact that the shop was an alternate offender.

According to reports, many shops in the area were habitual offenders and ignored the fines and appeals from the municipal board. The board then resolved to take this unique course of action, possibly to make an example out of the shop.