Mumbai Local: Western Railway Cancels Over 220 Suburban Trains On Jan 8–9 — Check Details

"To carry out the work in connection with the construction of the 6th line between Kandivali and Borivali section, Western Railway has undertaken a block of 30 days from the night of Dec. 20/Dec. 21, 2025, which will continue up to Jan. 18, 2026," the Western Railway's X account posted.

The post included a release along with a complete list of all the trains that stand cancelled from Thursday to Friday.

"Due to this block, a few Western Railway trains will be affected." it added. "A major block will be undertaken during the night of Jan. 7, and Jan. 8, 2026 for the insertion of Point No. 102 on the UP Fast Line at Kandivali as a part of this work. The block will be undertaken on the UP Fast Line from 12:00 a.m. in the midnight to 5:30 a.m. and on the DOWN Fast Line from 01:00 a.m. to 4:30 a.m."

Additionally on Jan. 8/ Jan. 9 a major block will be taken regarding insertion and dismantling of points at Kandivali on Up fast line from 11:15 p.m.-3:15 a.m. and on Down fast line from 1:00 a.m.-4:30 a.m.

Due to the above blocks and suspension of the fifth line as well as speed restriction imposed, some suburban services will remain cancelled, while some mail/express trains will be regulated enroute.

The post also detailed the select trains that will have short termination and short origination:

Short Termination of Trains:

1. Train No. 19426 Nandurbar Borivali Express, journey commencing on Jan. 7 , 2026 will short terminate at Vasai Road.

2. Train No. 19418 Ahmedabad Borivali Express, journey commencing on Jan. 7, 2026 will short terminate at Vasai Road

Short Origination of Trains:

1. Train No. 19417 Borivali Ahmedabad Express, journey commencing on Jan. 7, 2026 will short originate from Vasai Road.

2. Train No. 19425 Borivali Nandurbar Express, journey commencing on Jan. 7, 2026 will short originate from Vasai Road