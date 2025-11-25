Business NewsNationalMumbai’s Aqua Line Faces Technical Snag Near Siddhivinayak — Here’s What Caused The Delay
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai’s Aqua Line Faces Technical Snag Near Siddhivinayak — Here’s What Caused The Delay

The breakdown caused understandable anxiety and inconvenience to passengers as the timing of the incident impacted several office-goers and daily commuters who rely on the newly inaugurated line.

25 Nov 2025, 01:34 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The breakdown caused understandable anxiety and inconvenience to passengers as the timing of the incident impacted several office-goers and daily commuters who rely on the newly inaugurated line. (Photo: Zameer Syed/X)</p></div>
The breakdown caused understandable anxiety and inconvenience to passengers as the timing of the incident impacted several office-goers and daily commuters who rely on the newly inaugurated line. (Photo: Zameer Syed/X)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Services on Mumbai’s first underground metro line, the Metro-3 (Aqua Line), were significantly disrupted on Tuesday following a major technical glitch.

The incident occurred near the Siddhivinayak station in South Mumbai, causing delays and inconvenience to commuters during the morning hours at around 10:28 a.m.

According to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL), a malfunction in one of the trains at Siddhivinayak station led to services being suspended for around 10 minutes. The fault was rectified promptly, officials told mid-day.

"Due to a technical issue in one train at Siddhivinayak station, services were briefly halted for approximately 10 minutes. The issue has since been resolved. As a result, trains are currently running with a delay of about 5 to 10 minutes. Our teams are closely monitoring operations, and normal services are expected to resume shortly as per the timetable," the MMRCL said in a statement.

The breakdown caused understandable anxiety and inconvenience to passengers as the timing of the incident impacted several office-goers and daily commuters who rely on the newly inaugurated line.

Earlier this month, a technical glitch in a rake at Andheri station in western suburbs delayed Mumbai Metro services on Ghatkopar-Varsova Line 1 during evening rush hours on Monday and led to evacuation of commuters from the train.

The snag, which occurred at around 5 pm, disrupted services on one of the busiest metro corridors of the financial capital and caused hardship to commuters returning home from office.

Mumbai Metro Aqua Line

The Mumbai Metro Line-3, also known as the Aqua Line, carried more than 38 lakh passengers in October, indicating a steady rise in daily ridership on the city’s first underground mass-transit corridor. According to Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), the 33.5-km line, running between Cuffe Parade station in south Mumbai and Aarey JVLR station in the western suburbs, recorded a footfall of 38.63 lakh commuters in October.

The line covers major commercial and administrative hubs, including the Bandra-Kurla Complex and key suburban stations like the CSMT and Churchgate. It has 27 stations, and except for Aarey JVLR, all are underground.

ALSO READ

What Next For Aqua Line Commuters? Ashwini Bhide Reveals Plans For Mumbai Metro Line 3
Opinion
What Next For Aqua Line Commuters? Ashwini Bhide Reveals Plans For Mumbai Metro Line 3
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT