Mumbai’s Aqua Line Faces Technical Snag Near Siddhivinayak — Here’s What Caused The Delay
The breakdown caused understandable anxiety and inconvenience to passengers as the timing of the incident impacted several office-goers and daily commuters who rely on the newly inaugurated line.
Services on Mumbai’s first underground metro line, the Metro-3 (Aqua Line), were significantly disrupted on Tuesday following a major technical glitch.
The incident occurred near the Siddhivinayak station in South Mumbai, causing delays and inconvenience to commuters during the morning hours at around 10:28 a.m.
According to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL), a malfunction in one of the trains at Siddhivinayak station led to services being suspended for around 10 minutes. The fault was rectified promptly, officials told mid-day.
"Due to a technical issue in one train at Siddhivinayak station, services were briefly halted for approximately 10 minutes. The issue has since been resolved. As a result, trains are currently running with a delay of about 5 to 10 minutes. Our teams are closely monitoring operations, and normal services are expected to resume shortly as per the timetable," the MMRCL said in a statement.
Mumbai Metro Aqua Line Under Ground Metro Facing Earlier In Running Technical Issues.Between Sahar Road Station. pic.twitter.com/8jfBbgE6H3— syed zameer (@zameersyed78692) November 25, 2025
Earlier this month, a technical glitch in a rake at Andheri station in western suburbs delayed Mumbai Metro services on Ghatkopar-Varsova Line 1 during evening rush hours on Monday and led to evacuation of commuters from the train.
The snag, which occurred at around 5 pm, disrupted services on one of the busiest metro corridors of the financial capital and caused hardship to commuters returning home from office.
Mumbai Metro Aqua Line
The Mumbai Metro Line-3, also known as the Aqua Line, carried more than 38 lakh passengers in October, indicating a steady rise in daily ridership on the city’s first underground mass-transit corridor. According to Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), the 33.5-km line, running between Cuffe Parade station in south Mumbai and Aarey JVLR station in the western suburbs, recorded a footfall of 38.63 lakh commuters in October.
The line covers major commercial and administrative hubs, including the Bandra-Kurla Complex and key suburban stations like the CSMT and Churchgate. It has 27 stations, and except for Aarey JVLR, all are underground.