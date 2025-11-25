Mumbai’s Aqua Line Faces Technical Snag Near Siddhivinayak — Here’s What Caused The Delay

Services on Mumbai’s first underground metro line, the Metro-3 (Aqua Line), were significantly disrupted on Tuesday following a major technical glitch.

The incident occurred near the Siddhivinayak station in South Mumbai, causing delays and inconvenience to commuters during the morning hours at around 10:28 a.m.

According to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL), a malfunction in one of the trains at Siddhivinayak station led to services being suspended for around 10 minutes. The fault was rectified promptly, officials told mid-day.

"Due to a technical issue in one train at Siddhivinayak station, services were briefly halted for approximately 10 minutes. The issue has since been resolved. As a result, trains are currently running with a delay of about 5 to 10 minutes. Our teams are closely monitoring operations, and normal services are expected to resume shortly as per the timetable," the MMRCL said in a statement.

The breakdown caused understandable anxiety and inconvenience to passengers as the timing of the incident impacted several office-goers and daily commuters who rely on the newly inaugurated line.