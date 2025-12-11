Mumbai Weather: Morning Haze Pushes AQI to 'Moderate' Category, Smog Blankets Bandra
Mumbai Weather: The poor air quality has triggered renewed concerns over urban pollution levels, especially in winter
Residents of Mumbai woke up on Thursday morning to a blanket of haze covering the city, significantly reducing visibility across several areas, including Bandra.
The misty conditions have prompted renewed concerns about urban air quality as the winter season typically sees a rise in pollution levels.
According to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) around the Bandra area on Thursday was recorded at 119, which falls under the 'moderate' category, reports ANI.
An AQI reading between 101 and 200 is classified as 'moderate' by the CPCB. While this is less severe than the 'poor' or 'very poor' categories often seen in other major metropolitan areas, the CPCB advises that the moderate air quality can still cause breathing discomfort to people with pre-existing lung diseases, asthma, and heart conditions.
Visuals captured in and around Bandra, particularly along the coast and near arterial roads, showed the skyline shrouded in a grey veil, a sight becoming increasingly common during the colder months.
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Mumbai city wakes up to a layer of haze this morning. Visuals around Bandra.— ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2025
pic.twitter.com/HwDdcAchiS
This seasonal haze stems from winter temperature inversions trapping vehicle emissions, construction dust, and industrial pollutants, contrasting with sharper November peaks.
Mumbai Temperature Forecast
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cool and dry weather for Mumbai till Dec.16. The minimum temperatures are predicted to range from 15 and 18 degrees Celsius for Santacruz, and between 18 and 21 degrees Celsius for Colaba.
Mumbai's temperature continued to dip on Wednesday, with Santacruz recording a minimum temperature of 16.7°C, 2.1°C below normal, and Colaba recording 20.7°C, 1°C below normal. The city's wind speed ranged from 11 kmph to 18 kmph. This follows a temperature drop from 20.3°C on Sunday to 18.4°C on Monday.
Residents of Thane and Navi Mumbai can also expect a similar trend, with temperatures hovering around 17-18 degrees over the next few days.
The IMD has predicted a gradual fall in minimum temperature by 2-3°C over Maharashtra for the next three days and a rise thereafter by 2-3°C. Cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada between Dec. 11-13, says IMD.