Mumbai Weather: Morning Haze Pushes AQI to 'Moderate' Category, Smog Blankets Bandra

Residents of Mumbai woke up on Thursday morning to a blanket of haze covering the city, significantly reducing visibility across several areas, including Bandra.

The misty conditions have prompted renewed concerns about urban air quality as the winter season typically sees a rise in pollution levels.

According to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) around the Bandra area on Thursday was recorded at 119, which falls under the 'moderate' category, reports ANI.

An AQI reading between 101 and 200 is classified as 'moderate' by the CPCB. While this is less severe than the 'poor' or 'very poor' categories often seen in other major metropolitan areas, the CPCB advises that the moderate air quality can still cause breathing discomfort to people with pre-existing lung diseases, asthma, and heart conditions.

Visuals captured in and around Bandra, particularly along the coast and near arterial roads, showed the skyline shrouded in a grey veil, a sight becoming increasingly common during the colder months.