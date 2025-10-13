Mumbai's BKC Junction Traffic Gets On Nilesh Shah's Nerves; Radhika Gupta Flags 'Slower Parel'
Kotak AMC's Nilesh Shah raised concerns of traffic snarls at Mumbai's BKC area, while Edelweiss' Radhika Gupta resonated by flagging a similar situation at Lower Parel.
Market veteran Nilesh Shah expressed shock and disappointment about the deteriorating traffic condition at Bandra Kurla Complex area of Mumbai. Radhika Gupta, managing director and CEO Edelweiss AMC responded to Shah's post citing similarly worse traffic condition in Parel.
Calling it 'Slower Parel', she said that it takes 45 minutes to drive two kilometres from Parel to Lower Parel. She also flagged concerns of less parking space, illegal crossing, and unwarranted parking in her post about Parel.
In a post on 'X', the Kotak Mahindra AMC Managing Director had said that the red light at BKC crossing junction took a record eight minutes to turn green. 'Traffic warden let traffic to crisscross and block the junction. However, none really follow the warden's direction any way', Shah said, citing an instance from the Middle-East that such traffic moves would call for a penalty in those countries.
Nilesh Bhai, if you would like to feel better I invite you to visit Slower Parel. It takes 45 mins minimum to go a 2km distance from Parel to Lower Parel. Many roads were supposed to have one way traffic and no parking to compensate for Elphinstone bridge shutting down.â¦ https://t.co/HuirtVKX8i— Radhika Gupta (@iRadhikaGupta) October 13, 2025
It's not the first time the experienced investor expressed his unhappiness about the traffic at BKC. Last week, Shah said in a sarcastic tone that he is witnessing the precursor of tomorrow today, in terms of Mumbai traffic jam on the way to BKC.
Regular commuters faced heavy traffic last week due to Global Fintech Fest, which was conducted at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre located at BKC. BKC is infamous for its traffic in Mumbai as the central business area is home to numerous offices including headquarters of many large banks, stock exchanges, and stores of multinational brands like Apple Inc. and Tesla.
Hence, the area naturally sees a huge of wave cars and buses commuting from a different direction of Mumbai during office hours. Strategically located close to Western Express Highway and the Mumbai International Airport, BKC was developed with the aim to decongest South Mumbai. The area is also part of the Smart BKC initiative.
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority is mulling to levy a congestion on all vehicles that spends 50 minutes or less in the BKC area. However, the congestion fee will likely do a little to aid the unbelievable traffic condition at the business hub because of East-West connectivity issue. The Government is developing the urban metro route to aid the traffic at BKC.