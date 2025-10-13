Mumbai's BKC Junction Traffic Gets On Nilesh Shah's Nerves; Radhika Gupta Flags 'Slower Parel'

Market veteran Nilesh Shah expressed shock and disappointment about the deteriorating traffic condition at Bandra Kurla Complex area of Mumbai. Radhika Gupta, managing director and CEO Edelweiss AMC responded to Shah's post citing similarly worse traffic condition in Parel.

Calling it 'Slower Parel', she said that it takes 45 minutes to drive two kilometres from Parel to Lower Parel. She also flagged concerns of less parking space, illegal crossing, and unwarranted parking in her post about Parel.

In a post on 'X', the Kotak Mahindra AMC Managing Director had said that the red light at BKC crossing junction took a record eight minutes to turn green. 'Traffic warden let traffic to crisscross and block the junction. However, none really follow the warden's direction any way', Shah said, citing an instance from the Middle-East that such traffic moves would call for a penalty in those countries.