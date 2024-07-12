"Mumbai Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory for motorists in Bandra-Kurla Complex or BKC ahead of a high-profile wedding at the Jio World Convention Centre. The advisory, effective from July 12 to July 15, 2024, includes road closures and diversions to ensure smooth traffic flow during a 'public event.'Starting July 12 to July 15 — 1 p.m. to midnight — several key roads around BKC will be affected. The restrictions primarily target areas leading to the convention center, affecting routes such as Laxmi Tower Junction, Dhirubai Ambani Square Avenue Lane-3, Indian Oil Petrol Pump, and Diamond Junction..Motorists heading from One BKC will be rerouted via Laxmi Tower Junction, Diamond Gate No. 8, and NABARD Junction to access BKC. Similarly, traffic from Kurla, MTNL Junction, Platina Junction, and Diamond Junction will need to use alternative routes through NABARD Junction and Diamond Gate No. 8.Additional restrictions include no entry for vehicles from Bharat Nagar, One BKC, We Work, and Godrej towards the American Consulate and MTNL Junction, with alternate routes advised via Kautilya Bhavan and Avenue 1 road.Furthermore, certain roads like Latika Road and Avenue 3 Road will be designated one-way during the specified periods, ensuring traffic moves efficiently from Ambani Square to Laxmi Tower Junction and from Kautilya Bhavan to the American Consulate, respectively.These measures are part of efforts to manage traffic congestion expected due to the large-scale public gathering for the wedding at the Jio World Convention Centre during the mentioned dates..Beyond The Vows: The Ripple Effect Of Big Fat Indian Weddings On Various Industries"