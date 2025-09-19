Mumbai–Phuket IndiGo Flight Diverted To Chennai Due To Security Threat

In an official statement, the IndiGo spokesperson said, "IndiGo flight 6E 1089 operating from Mumbai to Phuket on 19 September 2025 was diverted to Chennai due to a security threat noticed onboard."

"As per the established protocol, relevant authorities were informed immediately and the flight will undergo necessary security checks in Chennai. Owing to the night curfew at the Phuket airport, resumption of the journey has been scheduled for later in the night," the spokesperson said.

The airline said that they are offering its passengers refreshments and are sharing updates on the situation.

"We are making all efforts to minimise inconvenience to customers, including offering them refreshments and sharing regular updates with them. As always, safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft is our topmost priority," the spokesperson said.

The number of passengers on the plane could not be immediately ascertained.