Mumbai–Phuket IndiGo Flight Diverted To Chennai Due To Security Threat
The airline said that they are offering its passengers refreshments and are sharing updates on the situation.
An IndiGo plane flying from Mumbai to Phuket was diverted to Chennai on Friday evening due to a security threat.
In a statement, the airline said the relevant authorities were informed and the flight went through necessary checks in Chennai.
In an official statement, the IndiGo spokesperson said, "IndiGo flight 6E 1089 operating from Mumbai to Phuket on 19 September 2025 was diverted to Chennai due to a security threat noticed onboard."
"As per the established protocol, relevant authorities were informed immediately and the flight will undergo necessary security checks in Chennai. Owing to the night curfew at the Phuket airport, resumption of the journey has been scheduled for later in the night," the spokesperson said.
"We are making all efforts to minimise inconvenience to customers, including offering them refreshments and sharing regular updates with them. As always, safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft is our topmost priority," the spokesperson said.
The number of passengers on the plane could not be immediately ascertained.
IndiGo To Launch Flight Services
Meanwhile, IndiGo said it will launch flight services to the Danish capital city of Copenhagen from Mumbai, starting October 8, further expanding its international network into Northern Europe.
The airline said the new services will be operated three times a week, using its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, taken on wet/damp lease from Norse Atlantic Airways.
IndIGo operates around 2,200+ daily flights, connecting 90+ domestic and 40+ international destinations. Of the 400 aircraft, as of September 15, IndiGo had 51 planes on ground and the rest in operations, as per the aircraft fleet tracking website, planespotter.com.