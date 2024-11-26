Mumbai's Western Line Gets 13 New AC Local Trains — Check Out Route And Timings
Western Railways has announced that it will increase the number of AC local trains on the Mumbai suburban section from Wednesday.
With the introduction of 13 new AC trains, the total number of AC trains will now increase from 96 to 109 on weekdays and from 52 to 65 on Saturdays and Sundays, according to an official release on Tuesday.
"There has been a substantial rise in the number of commuters travelling by AC local trains. Hence, for the benefit of passengers and to ease the crowd, 13 more AC services are being augmented over Western Railways by replacing existing non-AC 12-car services. These services will run as AC services on all days of the week," according to Vineet Abhishek, chief public relations officer of Western Railways.
There will be no change in the total number of services, and that means that the count of local services, including the 109 AC local train services, will remain 1,406.
"Looking at the popularity and growing demand by the commuters, WR has decided to increase the number of AC local services over the Mumbai Suburban section with effect from Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024," Western Railways shared on X.
On Wednesday, of the newly introduced AC locals, the first local service will begin from Churchgate at 12:34 p.m. Thereafter, the regular run of all the newly introduced AC locals will happen according to the timetable.
Abhishek further stated that, out of the additional 13 services being introduced, six are in the 'Up' direction while seven are in the 'Down' direction.
In the 'Up' direction, there are two services each between Virar—Churchgate and Bhayandar—Churchgate and one service each between Virar—Bandra & Bhayandar—Andheri.
Similarly, in the 'Down' direction, there are two services between Churchgate and Virar, one service each between Churchgate and Bhayandar, Andheri and Virar, Bandra and Bhayandar, Mahalaxmi and Borivali, and Borivali and Bhayandar.