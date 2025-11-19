Mumbai Temperature Dips 5 Degrees Below Normal But Don't Mistake It For Early Winter
Mumbaikars are a happy lot these days, especially in the mornings. The city has been seeing below-normal temperatures and Wednesday morning saw the mercury dip to its lowest reading of the season so far. The sudden dip has prompted the city dwellers to reach for their light woollens much before the onset of winter.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Santacruz observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 16.2 degrees celcius, a significant fall of 5.0 degrees below the seasonal normal. This marked the coldest night of the season yet, beating the previous low recorded earlier in the week.
The Colaba observatory of South Mumbai remained relatively warmer but still pleasant, registering a minimum of 21.6°C, which is 2 degrees below normal.
However, the pleasant chill has been accompanied by a visible haze that shrouded the city's skyline during the early hours, reducing visibility in parts of the suburbs. Despite the hazy conditions, the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) managed to stay within the 'moderate' category.
According to the Air Quality Index website, the overall AQI hovered around 177 at 11:00 a.m, a figure that is 'unhealthy', which is still an improvement over the 'poor' and 'very poor' days the city witnessed earlier in the month.
However, specific pockets like Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and Mazgaon continued to report higher pollution concentrations, pushing into the 'poor' bracket.
Just in : Mumbai wakes up to its coldest November mornings today, at 16.2°C! (5.0°C below normal)
Will Mumbai's Cool Weather Last?
IMD have forecast that Mumbai's cooler nights are likely to persist for the next 24 to 48 hours. However, temperatures may see a gradual rise by the weekend as wind patterns shift from northerlies to easterlies, bringing in more moisture.
Until then, Mumbaikars can enjoy the rare "sweater weather," though health experts advise sensitive groups to wear masks during early morning hours due to the suspended particulate matter in the haze.
Meanwhile, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions have prevailed over many pockets of Madhya Maharashtra with minimum temperatures markedly below normal (-5.1°C or less) at many places over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra.