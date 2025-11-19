Mumbai Temperature Dips 5 Degrees Below Normal But Don't Mistake It For Early Winter

Mumbaikars are a happy lot these days, especially in the mornings. The city has been seeing below-normal temperatures and Wednesday morning saw the mercury dip to its lowest reading of the season so far. The sudden dip has prompted the city dwellers to reach for their light woollens much before the onset of winter.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Santacruz observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 16.2 degrees celcius, a significant fall of 5.0 degrees below the seasonal normal. This marked the coldest night of the season yet, beating the previous low recorded earlier in the week.

The Colaba observatory of South Mumbai remained relatively warmer but still pleasant, registering a minimum of 21.6°C, which is 2 degrees below normal.