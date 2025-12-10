Mumbai Weather: Temperature To Fall Further, Cold Wave Alert Issued In Central Maharashtra — Details Inside

Mumbai and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are bracing for a sharp dip in temperatures between December 10 and 12, 2025. The temperature recorded in Mumbai on Dec.10 at 8:30 a.m. was 17°C, according to AccuWeather website.

Mumbai woke up to its coldest morning of the season on Tuesday, December 9, with temperatures at the Santacruz observatory recorded at 16.5°C (approximately 2.3°C below normal).

The meteorologists say Maharashtra is facing its harshest winter in five years. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave alert for interior parts of the state and warned of below-normal night temperatures over the Konkan coast, including Mumbai, during this period.

According to IMD, cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated places over Vidarbha on December 9-10 and Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada on December 11-12.

Statewide, the IMD has logged five 'cold wave' and 'severe cold wave' days between November and December 9, a sharp rise compared to the last four winters.

A yellow alert has been issued for several districts in north and central Maharashtra till December 11–12, with residents especially the elderly, children and those with respiratory ailments urged to use adequate warm clothing and avoid prolonged exposure to the cold.