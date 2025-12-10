Mumbai Weather: Temperature To Fall Further, Cold Wave Alert Issued In Central Maharashtra — Details Inside
According to IMD, cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated places over Vidarbha on December 9-10 and Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada on December 11-12.
Mumbai and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are bracing for a sharp dip in temperatures between December 10 and 12, 2025. The temperature recorded in Mumbai on Dec.10 at 8:30 a.m. was 17°C, according to AccuWeather website.
Mumbai woke up to its coldest morning of the season on Tuesday, December 9, with temperatures at the Santacruz observatory recorded at 16.5°C (approximately 2.3°C below normal).
The meteorologists say Maharashtra is facing its harshest winter in five years. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave alert for interior parts of the state and warned of below-normal night temperatures over the Konkan coast, including Mumbai, during this period.
Statewide, the IMD has logged five 'cold wave' and 'severe cold wave' days between November and December 9, a sharp rise compared to the last four winters.
A yellow alert has been issued for several districts in north and central Maharashtra till December 11–12, with residents especially the elderly, children and those with respiratory ailments urged to use adequate warm clothing and avoid prolonged exposure to the cold.
A post from India's Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai provided a standard 24-hour forecast of clear skies and mild temperatures (33°C max, 17°C min), with a Marathi translation and link to district-specific details. The graphic shows a seven-day extension of mostly clear weather and no alerts, reflecting Mumbai's dry winter pattern under the Indian Meteorological Department's monitoring.
This low of 17°C deviates below December's historical average of 20°C, indicating a brief cool spell that could enhance visibility but prompt lighter clothing choices for evenings
LOCAL FORECAST FOR MUMBAI CITY & NEIGHBORHOOD:— Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) December 8, 2025
For 24 hours:
Mainly clear sky in city and suburbs.
Maximum & Minimum temperatures likely to be around 33 deg. C. and 17 deg. C.
à¤¤à¤ªà¤¶à¥à¤²à¤µà¤¾à¤° à¤à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤¹à¤¾à¤¨à¤¿à¤¹à¤¾à¤¯ à¤¹à¤µà¤¾à¤®à¤¾à¤¨ à¤ à¤à¤¦à¤¾à¤ à¤µ à¤à¥à¤¤à¤¾à¤µà¤£à¥à¤¸à¤¾à¤ à¥ à¤à¥à¤ªà¤¯à¤¾ https://t.co/jw7yrf9chD à¤à¥à¤ à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾. pic.twitter.com/HFUN9vHXNJ
Pune Shivers
The chill in Mumbai comes as Pune and large parts of interior Maharashtra record their coldest conditions since before the pandemic.
Pune woke up to a biting morning on December 9, with six weather stations registering single-digit temperatures and Pashan reporting a minimum of 8.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the city so far this season, as reported by Hindustan Times.
While Mumbai will not brace for a 'cold wave', the weather indicates a clear cooling trend at night and a pleasant day.