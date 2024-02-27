Mumbai Water Cut: Fire At BMC's Water Pumping Station Affects Water Supply In Eastern Suburbs; Details Here

Water supply to some parts of Mumbai has got affected due to a fire at the pumping station in Thane's Pise, 60 kilometres from Mumbai, the BMC said on Monday.

In a post on X, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said that a fire broke out at its Pise Water Pumping Station on February 26.

"As a result, the water supply in the eastern part of the eastern suburbs, Trombay Low-Level Reservoir, Trombay High-Level Reservoir, Ghatkopar Low-Level Reservoir, F South, and F North Ward, as well as the water supply from Golanji, Fosbery, Raoli, and Bhandarwada reservoirs in the city, will remain closed from midnight today until further notice," the BMC said.

Similarly, water supply from Mumbai 2 and 3 water lines in Thane city, Bhiwandi, and outside city areas will also be closed. Water supply to the remaining city wards, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs will be cut by 30%.

The BMC administration has requested citizens to co-operate and use water judiciously during this period.