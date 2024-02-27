Mumbai Water Cut: Fire At BMC's Water Pumping Station Affects Water Supply In Eastern Suburbs; Details Here
The BMC administration has requested citizens to co-operate and use water judiciously during this period.
Water supply to some parts of Mumbai has got affected due to a fire at the pumping station in Thane's Pise, 60 kilometres from Mumbai, the BMC said on Monday.
In a post on X, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said that a fire broke out at its Pise Water Pumping Station on February 26.
"As a result, the water supply in the eastern part of the eastern suburbs, Trombay Low-Level Reservoir, Trombay High-Level Reservoir, Ghatkopar Low-Level Reservoir, F South, and F North Ward, as well as the water supply from Golanji, Fosbery, Raoli, and Bhandarwada reservoirs in the city, will remain closed from midnight today until further notice," the BMC said.
Similarly, water supply from Mumbai 2 and 3 water lines in Thane city, Bhiwandi, and outside city areas will also be closed. Water supply to the remaining city wards, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs will be cut by 30%.
Mumbai: List Of Areas With 100% Water Cut
T Ward (East and West)
S Ward (Nahur East, Bhandup East, Vikhroli East)
N Ward (Vikhroli East, Ghatkopar East, Sarvodaya Nagar, Narayan Nagar)
Complete area of M East and M West Ward
Complete area of F South and F North Ward
E, B, and A Wards which are supplied water from Bhandarwada Reservoir.
Areas With 30% Water Supply Cut
The rest of the municipal area in western suburbs, eastern suburbs, and city areas.
According to a report in Mid-Day, water supply in some areas of Bandra and Khar West (H-West ward) will be affected from February 27 to Monday March 11.
The report said that as BMC's water department is carrying out repair and rehabilitation works of the old water channel of the Pali Hill reservoir, there will be low water supply.