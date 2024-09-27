Mumbai Under Orange Alert: Airlines Advise Passengers To Monitor Flight Changes

As the India Meteorological Department extended its orange alert for heavy rainfall in Mumbai today, major airlines including IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air India, and Akasa have urged passengers to check for any changes or cancellations.

Mumbai has been grappling with intense weather conditions over the past two days, marked by heavy rainfall that began on Wednesday and continued into Thursday morning. While the rain paused briefly, the city woke up to a cloudy sky with more showers reported overnight.

In addition to Mumbai, the IMD has issued a red alert for Nashik, while an orange alert applies to Palghar, Pune, Nandurbar, and Dhule. A yellow alert is in effect for nearly every other city in Maharashtra, underscoring the widespread impact of the weather system.