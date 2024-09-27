Mumbai Under Orange Alert: Airlines Advise Passengers To Monitor Flight Changes
Mumbai has been grappling with intense weather conditions over the past two days, marked by heavy rainfall that began on Wednesday and continued into Thursday morning.
As the India Meteorological Department extended its orange alert for heavy rainfall in Mumbai today, major airlines including IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air India, and Akasa have urged passengers to check for any changes or cancellations.
Mumbai has been grappling with intense weather conditions over the past two days, marked by heavy rainfall that began on Wednesday and continued into Thursday morning. While the rain paused briefly, the city woke up to a cloudy sky with more showers reported overnight.
In addition to Mumbai, the IMD has issued a red alert for Nashik, while an orange alert applies to Palghar, Pune, Nandurbar, and Dhule. A yellow alert is in effect for nearly every other city in Maharashtra, underscoring the widespread impact of the weather system.
The heavy rains have caused considerable disruptions, leading to waterlogged streets and significant traffic congestion across major routes. The Western Express Highway has been particularly affected, with long traffic jams reported. Although the local train network, often described as Mumbai's lifeline, experienced some slowdowns, services continued to operate normally.
Tragically, at least four fatalities have been reported amid the ongoing rainfall and flooding, highlighting the severity of the situation, according to Reuters.
Pune has also faced its share of challenges, recording 133.0 mm of rain, marking the third highest rainfall ever recorded for the month of September, according to the IMD. The weather forecast for Mumbai today predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall and gusty winds reaching 40-50 km/h.
As the city braces for further rainfall, residents are urged to remain vigilant and prepare for potential disruptions in the days ahead.