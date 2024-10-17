'Mumbai Turning Into Gas Chamber': BMC Responds To Social Media Post
The civic body’s response came after a post on a page on the microblogging platform claimed that Mumbai had turned into a 'Gas chamber'.
The thick layer of haze over Mumbai's skyline on Thursday was caused by the temperature drop in the city, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in a statement shared on X, formerly Twitter.
The page, named 'Mumbai Nowcast', regularly shares updates about the city.
"Mumbai has turned into Gas Chamber today! Avoid outdoor Cardio activity today if possible! People with asthma do wear Masks today!" the page wrote.
Another user who frequently posts about Mumbai rains also raised the same issue of the island city turning into a ‘gas chamber’.
“Mumbai has become a 'gas chamber' since morning hours. #MumbaiWeather,” read the post from the handle named Mumbai Rains.
Many other users also shared videos and photographs of a layer of haze engulfing the city skyline in the morning due to a dip in temperature on Thursday.
BMC's Response
Explaining the weather condition in the city, BMC said that thick fog in Mumbai was caused by a phenomenon called "Thermal Inversion", which prevents Sun rays from reaching the ground.
"Due to the low temperatures in winter, there is dew in the air. Dust and other particles generated by industries, vehicles and construction projects accumulate in the air. Dew in the air mixes with dust and other particles, causing the air layer to descend further. This phenomenon is called "Thermal Inversion", BMC said.
BMC noted that fogging was further triggered by slowing down of the sea breeze.
Mumbai woke to a temperature drop on Thursday following frequent rainfall in the city over the past few days. According to the weather updates by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees Celsius lower than usual.
The Air Quality Index in Mumbai stood at 500 on Thursday falling in the 'hazardous' category.
Meanwhile, the Mumbai Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has launched multiple mobile vans to check the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) amid rising air pollution.
On Friday, Oct. 18, Mumbai is expected to see the minimum and maximum temperature of 28.51°C and 30.45°C, respectively, with humidity level remaining around 73%, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Earlier this week, IMD issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar due to heavy rain. A low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal with the onset of the Northeast Monsoon has reportedly caused these weather conditions. The city and its suburban areas were predicted to experience heavy showers between Oct. 14 and Oct. 20.