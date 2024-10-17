'Mumbai Turning Into Gas Chamber': BMC Responds To Social Media Post

The thick layer of haze over Mumbai's skyline on Thursday was caused by the temperature drop in the city, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in a statement shared on X, formerly Twitter.

The civic body's response came after a post on a page on the microblogging platform claimed that Mumbai had turned into a 'Gas chamber'. The page, named 'Mumbai Nowcast', regularly shares updates about the city.

"Mumbai has turned into Gas Chamber today! Avoid outdoor Cardio activity today if possible! People with asthma do wear Masks today!" the page wrote.