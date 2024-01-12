Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (Atal Setu) Toll Charges; Here Are The Daily And Monthly Rates

MTHL Toll Charges: The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, connecting India's financial capital with the satellite city of Navi Mumbai, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, January 12, 2024 at 3:30 pm.

The 21.8-kilometre bridge, officially called the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, has been built at a cost of Rs 21,200 crore. The MTHL will ease the burden on the existing Vashi-Mankhurd bridge and Thane-Airoli bridges that connect the city with the mainland. The six-lane MTHL, with a 16.50-km stretch on the sea, is expected to cut travel time from Navi Mumbai to South Mumbai from just under two hours to about 20–25 minutes.

On January 4, the Maharashtra government cleared a proposal to charge Rs 250 as a one-way toll for cars on MTHL. A passenger car will be charged Rs 250 one-way toll, while charges for return journeys as well as for daily and frequent travellers will be different.