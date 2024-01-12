Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (Atal Setu) Toll Charges; Here Are The Daily And Monthly Rates
MTHL Toll Charges: The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, connecting India's financial capital with the satellite city of Navi Mumbai, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, January 12, 2024 at 3:30 pm.
The 21.8-kilometre bridge, officially called the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, has been built at a cost of Rs 21,200 crore. The MTHL will ease the burden on the existing Vashi-Mankhurd bridge and Thane-Airoli bridges that connect the city with the mainland. The six-lane MTHL, with a 16.50-km stretch on the sea, is expected to cut travel time from Navi Mumbai to South Mumbai from just under two hours to about 20–25 minutes.
On January 4, the Maharashtra government cleared a proposal to charge Rs 250 as a one-way toll for cars on MTHL. A passenger car will be charged Rs 250 one-way toll, while charges for return journeys as well as for daily and frequent travellers will be different.
Atal Setu Toll Charges: Basis Types of Vehicles
Ahead of the inauguration of MTHL, the toll charges for single and return journey as well as daily and monthly pass charges have now surfaced. These charges will be effective from January 13, 2024, to January 31, 2024.
All charges in INR (Rupees). The rates will be revised post-review after one year from the commencement of operations.
Ahead of the opening of the Atal Setu Mumbai police have also announced rules for speed limits on India's longest sea bridge. The department also have listed down the vehicle entry restrictions depending upon the vehicle type.
Speed Limits for Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL)
Four-wheelers like cars, taxis, LMVs, minibuses and two-axle buses will have a speed limit of 100 km per hour on the MTHL.
Speed will be restricted to 40 km per hour on the ascent and descent of the bridge.
Mumbai police said it was being done to avoid "danger, obstructions and inconvenience to the public."
List of Restricted Vehicles on MTHL (Atal Setu)
Here is the list of vehicles for whom entry is not allowed on Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu
Motor Cycle
Moped
3 wheeler tempo
Auto Rickshaw
Tractor
Tractor with unladen trolley
Animal Drawn Vehicles
Slow Moving Vehicle
Multi-axle heavy vehicles, trucks and buses heading towards Mumbai won’t have an entry on the Eastern Freeway, for effective traffic flow. These vehicles will have to use the Mumbai Port-Sewri Exit (Exit 1C) and take the MBPT Road near ‘Gadi Adda’ for further movement.