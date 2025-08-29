Mumbai Traffic Updates: Eastern Freeway, Sion Panvel Highway Shut Amid Jarange Protest
A traffic advisory has been issued by the Mumbai Traffic police.
Mumbai's Eastern Freeway and Sion Panvel highway have been closed due to the rally by Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil. Accompanied by hundreds of vehicles, Jarange, who began his march from his village in Jalna district on Wednesday, entered the city today morning.
The Mumbai police have allowed Jarange permission to stage peaceful protests at Azad Maidan on Friday between 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. At 6 p.m., all protesters will have to leave the site, police said.
The demonstration comes amid Ganesh festival celebrations in the city. Jarange has said his supporters would protest peacefully and not disrupt festivities.
Police also stipulated that only five vehicles of protesters can head to Azad Maidan and the number of protesters there should not cross 5,000.
Over 1,500 Mumbai police personnel have been deployed at Azad Maidan to maintain law and order ahead of Jarange's agitation, officials said.
Massive traffic snarls on Eastern Freeway due to a major rally at #AzadMaidan. Multiple roads closed, causing serious disruptions. Avoid the freeway and plan alternate routes. Stay updated and travel safe.
A traffic advisory has also been issued by the Mumbai Traffic police.
In view of Morcha at Azad Maidan on 29th August 2025, following traffic arrangements will be in place from 0.00 hrs on 29th August till further orders.
Citizens are requested to plan commute likewise.
Roads Closed For All Vehicles
All types of vehicles going from Vashi or Panchapur/Freeway via South Bond are closed.
All types of vehicles going from Veer Jijabai Bhosale Marg to Trombay are closed.
All types of vehicles going from Chhedanagar to Freeway are closed.
Alternative Route
All types of vehicles coming from Vashi will take a right turn from South Bond to Mankhurd T Junction Bridge Slip Road and enter Mumbai city via Veer Jijabai Bhosale Road to IOC Junction and Chhedanagar Road.
All types of vehicles going to Trombay and Freeway from Ghatkopar Mankhurd Link Road will enter Mumbai city via Chhedanagar Road.
All types of vehicles going to Five from Chhedanagar will take a right turn and enter Mumbai city via Amarmahal, Nehrunagar Bridge, Sumannagar Junction to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road.