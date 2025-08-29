Mumbai Traffic Updates: Eastern Freeway, Sion Panvel Highway Shut Amid Jarange Protest

Mumbai's Eastern Freeway and Sion Panvel highway have been closed due to the rally by Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil. Accompanied by hundreds of vehicles, Jarange, who began his march from his village in Jalna district on Wednesday, entered the city today morning.

The Mumbai police have allowed Jarange permission to stage peaceful protests at Azad Maidan on Friday between 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. At 6 p.m., all protesters will have to leave the site, police said.

The demonstration comes amid Ganesh festival celebrations in the city. Jarange has said his supporters would protest peacefully and not disrupt festivities.

Police also stipulated that only five vehicles of protesters can head to Azad Maidan and the number of protesters there should not cross 5,000.

Over 1,500 Mumbai police personnel have been deployed at Azad Maidan to maintain law and order ahead of Jarange's agitation, officials said.