Sion Bridge Closure: Mumbai Traffic Police Declares These Roads As No Parking; Check List And Diversions

Due to the closure of the Sion overbridge, the following westbound traffic diversion will be in place for traffic congestion.

Vehicular traffic from Dr B A Road southbound, Sion junction will take a right from Sion circle-Sion Hospital junction and shall proceed through Sulochana Shetty Road, Kumbharwada Junction.

Towards Kurla and Dharavi

Vehicles are advised to take a right turn from Kumbharwada Junction through K K Krishnan Menan Marg (90 ft.) road to Ashok Mill Naka and then take a right turn and go through St Rohidas Marg to Pailwan Naresh Mane Chauk and then take a left to their desired destination.

Western Expressway and towards Bandra

Vehicles are advised to take Kumbharwada Junction to Kemkar Chauk through K K Krishnan Menan Marg (90 ft.) road and then take a right on Kemkar Chauk to go to T-Junction through Sion-Mahim Link Road. One can take left on T-Junction towards Kalanagar Junction to their desired destination.

Towards Mahim

Vehicles are advised to take a left on Kumbharwada Junction to Matunga Labour Camp T H Kataria Marg to their desired destination. One can take the Kumbharwada Junction-K K Krishnan Menan Marg road Kemkar Chauk and then a left to S L Raheja Marg and then proceed to their desired destination.