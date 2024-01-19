Sion Bridge Closure: Mumbai Traffic Police Declares These Roads As No Parking; Check List And Diversions
The Mumbai Traffic Police on Friday declared a few roads in the city as 'No Parking' to avoid traffic congestion as the Central Railways (CR) will demolish the Sion overbridge from January 20.
No Parking Roads
The following roads in Mumbai are declared as No Parking to avoid Traffic congestion.
St. Kabir Marg (60 f) Road- Sion Hospital Bridge (Kumbharwada Bridge) to Kemkar Chowk ( Both Bound).
Sion Mahim Link Road- Tjunction to Mahim Phatak ( Both Bound)
Matunga Labour Camp-T.H. Katariya Road- Kumbharwada Junction to Shobha Hotel ( Both Bound).
Sulochana Shetty Road- Sion Hospital Junction to Sion Hospital gate no. 7 (Both Bound).
Bhau Daji Road- Sion Hospital gate no. 7 to Railway Bridge (Both Bound).
Saint Rohidas Road- Pehalwan Naresh Mane Chowk to Y junction Pehalwan Naresh Mane (Both Bound).
Sion Bandra Link Road- Y junction to Tunction (Both Bound)
Dharavi Depot Road- Y junction to Kacharpatti Junction L.B.S. Road (Both Bound).
K.K. Krishnan Menan Marg (90 ft.) Road- Kumbharwada junction to Ashok Mil Naka (Both Bound).
Due to the closure of Sion over bridge, the following roads are declared as No Parking to avoid Traffic congestion. #MTPTrafficUpdates pic.twitter.com/tGklLiv1ST— Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) January 19, 2024
Mumbai Traffic diversion
Due to the closure of the Sion overbridge, the following westbound traffic diversion will be in place for traffic congestion.
Vehicular traffic from Dr B A Road southbound, Sion junction will take a right from Sion circle-Sion Hospital junction and shall proceed through Sulochana Shetty Road, Kumbharwada Junction.
Towards Kurla and Dharavi
Vehicles are advised to take a right turn from Kumbharwada Junction through K K Krishnan Menan Marg (90 ft.) road to Ashok Mill Naka and then take a right turn and go through St Rohidas Marg to Pailwan Naresh Mane Chauk and then take a left to their desired destination.
Western Expressway and towards Bandra
Vehicles are advised to take Kumbharwada Junction to Kemkar Chauk through K K Krishnan Menan Marg (90 ft.) road and then take a right on Kemkar Chauk to go to T-Junction through Sion-Mahim Link Road. One can take left on T-Junction towards Kalanagar Junction to their desired destination.
Towards Mahim
Vehicles are advised to take a left on Kumbharwada Junction to Matunga Labour Camp T H Kataria Marg to their desired destination. One can take the Kumbharwada Junction-K K Krishnan Menan Marg road Kemkar Chauk and then a left to S L Raheja Marg and then proceed to their desired destination.
Vehicular traffic from Dr. B.A. road Northbound, Sion junction shall take a left turn from Sion Hospital junction and shall proceed through Sulochana Shetty road Kumbharwada Junction to their desired destination.
Towards Kurla & Dharavi
Vehicles are advised to take a right turn on Kumbharwada Junction and shall proceed through K. K.Krishnan Menan Marg (90 fL.) road to Ashok MillNaka and shall take the right turn and shall proceed through St. Rohidas Marg to Pailwan Naresh Mane Chowk shall take a left turn to their desired destination.
Western Express & towards Bandra
On Kumbharwada Junction vehicles can proceed through St. Kabir Marg (60 f) road to Kemkar Chauk and shall take a right turn to proceed through Sion Mahim Link Road. They can also take a left turn on T-Junction towards Kalanagar Junction to their desired destination.