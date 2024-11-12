Mumbai Traffic Alert: Amit Shah In City Today For Poll Rallies; Check Out Routes That Will Be Affected
Traffic disruptions are likely in parts of Mumbai on November 12 on account of Home Minister Amit Shah's political rallies in the evening ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections on November 20. Some key routes in the city are likely to see slower traffic movement as a result of the events.
Traffic on the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) and Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) is expected to be slow from 5 p.m. onwards. These key routes connect the western and eastern suburbs of Mumbai.
A report in The Free Press Journal said as per Amit Shah's schedule, he would be visiting Ghatkopar’s Pant Nagar area to address a rally at the General Arun Kumar Vaidya playground around 6 p.m. He will then go to Kandivali's Mahavir Nagar and reach Saptah Maidan near Kamla Vihar Sports Club around 8:00 p.m.
Amit Shah In Mumbai: Traffic Police Issues Alert
Mumbai Traffic Police shared a post on X, alerting the public about slower vehicular movement due to Amit Shah's planned rallies on Tuesday. However, it did not delve into details about which routes to avoid and what alternative routes to take.
"Due to a planned movement at JVLR & SCLR tomorrow i.e. 12th November 2024 in the evening, vehicular movement is expected to be slow. Citizens are advised to plan their commute accordingly," the department said in a post.
Due to a planned movement at JVLR & SCLR tomorrow i.e. 12th November 2024 in the evening, vehicular movement is expected to be slow.— Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) November 11, 2024
Citizens are advised to plan their commute accordingly.#MTPTrafficUpdates
Amit Shah Releases BJP Manifesto
The BJP on Sunday promised to enact an-anti conversion law in Maharashtra with stringent provisions, and also assured a skill census for training as per industry needs as well as free ration to low-income families.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled the 25-point 'Sankalp Patra 2024' in Mumbai. Under this the financial assistance under the Mahayuti government's Ladki Bahin scheme for women would be increased from Rs 1,500 per month to Rs 2,100.
The BJP, in its poll manifesto, also promised to create 25 lakh job opportunities, and assured that 10 lakh students would get a stipend of Rs 10,000 every month.
The ruling Mahayuti comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and NCP led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.
Releasing the Sankalp Patra, Shah attacked the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.
"We are contesting against Maha Vikas Aghadi...Maha Vikas Aghadi's schemes are formed in the greed for power, it is appeasement and an insult to ideologies…," he said.
#WATCH | Mumbai: During the BJP's manifesto launch for #MaharashtraAssemblyElections2024, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, " We are contesting against Maha Vikas Aghadi...Maha Vikas Aghadi's schemes are formed in the greed of power, it is appeasement and an insult toâ¦ pic.twitter.com/KQvcRckeha— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2024
Voting in Maharashtra will be conducted in a single phase on November 20, and results will be declared on November 23.
(With PTI inputs)