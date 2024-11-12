Mumbai Traffic Alert: Amit Shah In City Today For Poll Rallies; Check Out Routes That Will Be Affected

Traffic disruptions are likely in parts of Mumbai on November 12 on account of Home Minister Amit Shah's political rallies in the evening ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections on November 20. Some key routes in the city are likely to see slower traffic movement as a result of the events.

Traffic on the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) and Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) is expected to be slow from 5 p.m. onwards. These key routes connect the western and eastern suburbs of Mumbai.

A report in The Free Press Journal said as per Amit Shah's schedule, he would be visiting Ghatkopar’s Pant Nagar area to address a rally at the General Arun Kumar Vaidya playground around 6 p.m. He will then go to Kandivali's Mahavir Nagar and reach Saptah Maidan near Kamla Vihar Sports Club around 8:00 p.m.