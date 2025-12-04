Mumbai To Witness High Tide Between Dec. 4-7: BMC Issues Advisory—Check Wave Height, Timings

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday has issued a public safety advisory urging citizens to avoid visiting the coastline between December 4 and December 7, as the city is forecast to experience a period of unusually high tides.

Waves are predicted to surge above the 4.5-meter danger mark on multiple occasions, with the highest tide expected to peak over 5 meters on Sunday. As per the BMC, the Arabian Sea in Mumbai will witness a high tide of 4.96 metres at 11.52 pm on Thursday.