Mumbai To Witness High Tide Between Dec. 4-7: BMC Issues Advisory—Check Wave Height, Timings
Waves are predicted to surge above the 4.5-meter danger mark on multiple occasions, with the highest tide expected to peak over five meters.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday has issued a public safety advisory urging citizens to avoid visiting the coastline between December 4 and December 7, as the city is forecast to experience a period of unusually high tides.
Waves are predicted to surge above the 4.5-meter danger mark on multiple occasions, with the highest tide expected to peak over 5 meters on Sunday. As per the BMC, the Arabian Sea in Mumbai will witness a high tide of 4.96 metres at 11.52 pm on Thursday.
The BMC’s Disaster Management Department confirmed that the tidal peak is anticipated early Saturday morning, December 6, at 12:39 a.m., when wave heights could reach 5.03 metres.
Given that water levels above 4.5 metres pose significant risks of strong surges and coastal flooding, the civic body has strongly advised residents to exercise extreme caution and refrain from going near the sea during the high tide hours.
High Tide Schedule:
As per the above, the details of the major tides as notified by the Emergency Management Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation are as follows:
1. Thursday, 04.12.2025 - Night – 11:52 PM - Wave height - 4.96 meters
2. Friday, 05.12.2025 Morning – 11:30 AM - Wave height - 4.14 meters
3. Saturday, 06.12.2025 - Midnight – 12:39 PM - Wave height - 5.03 meters
4. Saturday, 06.12.2025 - Noon – 12:20 PM - Wave height - 4.17 meters
5. Sunday, 07.12.2025 - Midnight – 1:27 AM - Wave height - 5.01 meters
6. Sunday, 07.12.2025 - Noon – 01.10 hrs. Wave height - 4.15 meters
The BMC also said that those visiting Chaitya Bhoomi and Shivaji Park on December 6, on Dr B R Ambedkar's death anniversary, should exercise caution near the seafront. Every year, thousands of people converge at Chaitya Bhoomi in central Mumbai where Ambedkar's last rites were performed in 1956.