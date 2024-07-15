"The Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai has issued an orange alert for the city and its suburbs, predicting heavy-to-very heavy rainfall at isolated places on July 15 and 16. On Sunday, the weather department had issued a yellow alert for July 15.In its latest press release issued at 1 pm on Monday, the IMD stated that as per the latest observations, Mumbai city and its neighbouring districts are very likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall with the possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places.Many parts of the city received heavy rainfall starting July 13, which continued the next day with reports of waterlogging in many low-lying areas of Mumbai and its suburban areas..Along with Mumbai, its neighbouring districts like Thane and Palghar have also been put on an orange alert until July 16. As per IMD's district forecast and warnings, Mumbai, Thane and Palghar will continue to receive heavy rainfall until July 19..Maharashtra Rains: Konkan Railway Services Affected Due To Landslide; List Of Trains Cancelled, Diverted.Just last week, the city came to a standstill after heavy rains lashed it in the early morning hours on July 8. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation declared a holiday for all BMC, government and private schools and colleges in Mumbai due to heavy rains. The civic body had earlier announced a holiday for the first session, and later declared a holiday for the second session as well. The local administration had urged people to step out of homes only if required..There were multiple reports of waterlogging and disruption of suburban train services in some low-lying areas. Suburban services of the Central Railway were severely affected due to the waterlogging on tracks on both the main and harbour corridors. On the suburban side, too, local train services were hit..Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Satara have been put on a red alert for July 15. Isolated places in Raigad may also experience heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on July 16 as well..Water Level In Mumbai Lakes See Highest Single Day Rise This Season"