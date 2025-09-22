Mumbai To Get Pod Taxi Services For Last-Mile Connectivity, To Ease Traffic Woes, Says Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said pod taxi services will be introduced in Mumbai to provide last-mile connectivity and reduce pressure on existing transport systems.

Chairing a meeting on the project, Fadnavis said the service will be crucial in the business district between Kurla and Bandra railway stations, which is set to see heavy commuter traffic due to the upcoming bullet train station and the new Mumbai High Court building.

"Mumbai is creating a single-card system for all modes of transport. Pod taxis should also be integrated with this facility," he said.