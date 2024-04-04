Mumbai: Technical Snag Near Kalyan Affects Local Train Services on Central Railway
According to reports, the incident occurred around 12:30 pm. Restoration work is underway.
The DRM Mumbai Division - Central Railway on Thursday informed about a technical snag near Kalyan affecting railway services. A pantograph of EMU local train got reportedly entangled near Kalyan.
In a post on X, DRM wrote, "The technical snag in Loco of RAKE OF DI-21, train service at Kalayn X over UP THR/ DN THR, and 5TH LINE is temporarily affected, it will be restored soon. Inconvenience regretted. Train service on the slow local line Up/Dn line working normally."
According to reports, the incident occurred around 12:30 pm. Restoration work is underway.
The technical snag in Loco of RAKE OF DI-21, train service at Kalayn X over UP THR/ DN THR, and 5TH LINE is temporarily affected, it will be restored soon. Inconvenience regretted.— DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) April 4, 2024
Train service on the slow local line Up/Dn line working normally.
A pantograph is a device on the roof of an electric train that collects electricity from the overhead wires. The pantograph is crucial for supplying power to the train.
Problems with pantographs can cause delays and disruptions to Mumbai's local train services. For instance, if the pantograph gets entangled with the overhead wires, it can cause the train to come to a halt.