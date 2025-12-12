Mumbai: Reports Of Over 80 Missing Kids Circulate On Social Media, Spark Alarm

A news report highlighting 82 cases of missing children and young adults in Mumbai in just over a month has been widely shared on social media, sparking concern across the city. Such incidents have sparked concern among residents, prompting widespread alerts across family and neighbourhood WhatsApp groups in the city.

A Midday report said Mumbai Police recorded 82 cases of missing children and young adults between Nov. 1 and Dec. 6. Of these, 60 are females.

The newspaper conducted a data analysis that showed older adolescents were the most affected, with 18-year-olds accounting for more than half of all cases, 41 girls and 13 boys.

Girls as young as five years and boys aged 11 years were among those reported missing during the period. Area-wise, police stations in Kurar Village, Vakola, Powai, Malwani, and Sakinaka reported multiple cases, indicating recurring hotspots across the city, the report said.

Authorities told the publication that each case is being investigated and urged citizens to promptly share any information that could help trace missing children.

A police officer was quoted as saying, "A large number of missing children are traced within the first few days through CCTV camera checks, technical surveillance and on-ground enquiries, while efforts are intensified in cases involving minors."

In the sister town of Navi Mumbai, as many as 499 children were reported kidnapped between January and November this year and the police managed to trace 458 of them, while 41 remain missing.

Among the 458 recovered children, the reasons for their disappearance indicated more of emotional distress and personal circumstances rather than criminal intent, as 128 of the cases were linked to love affairs and 114 to children running away after being scolded by parents, officials said.