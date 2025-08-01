Mumbai Records Rise In Malaria, Dengue, Hepatitis Cases In January-July

Mumbai, which saw an early arrival of monsoon this year, has recorded an uptick in malaria, dengue, chikungunya and hepatitis cases during January-July as compared to the same period of the previous year, the city civic body said on Friday. However, a decline was noted in cases of both leptospirosis and gastroenteritis during the period under review, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in its report - 'Monsoon-Related Diseases'.