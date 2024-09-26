Mumbai Woman Drowns In Overflowing Nullah Amid Heavy Rains

A 45-year-old woman tragically drowned in an overflowing nullah in suburban Andheri, Mumbai, following intense rainfall on Wednesday night. The victim, identified as Vimal Anil Gaikwad, was swept away around 9:20 p.m., near gate no. 8 of MIDC, PTI reported citing local police.

Emergency services, including local police and the fire brigade, were swiftly alerted to the scene. They recovered Gaikwad and transported her to Cooper Hospital, where she was declared dead upon arrival.

A 'red alert' was issued by the India Meteorological Department for Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and Raigad, warning residents of severe weather conditions. The IMD has predicted extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds for the region, continuing into Thursday.