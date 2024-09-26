Mumbai Woman Drowns In Overflowing Nullah Amid Heavy Rains
Gaikwad was recovered and transported to Cooper Hospital, where she was declared dead upon arrival.
A 45-year-old woman tragically drowned in an overflowing nullah in suburban Andheri, Mumbai, following intense rainfall on Wednesday night. The victim, identified as Vimal Anil Gaikwad, was swept away around 9:20 p.m., near gate no. 8 of MIDC, PTI reported citing local police.
Emergency services, including local police and the fire brigade, were swiftly alerted to the scene. They recovered Gaikwad and transported her to Cooper Hospital, where she was declared dead upon arrival.
A 'red alert' was issued by the India Meteorological Department for Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and Raigad, warning residents of severe weather conditions. The IMD has predicted extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds for the region, continuing into Thursday.
The ongoing deluge has significantly impacted Mumbai's infrastructure. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation reported that the city's seven primary water reservoirs are nearing full capacity, holding approximately 14.37 billion liters of water—over 99% of their total capacity.
Residents have faced numerous challenges due to the continuous downpours, including waterlogging, reduced visibility, and delays in local train services, which have hampered commuter movement across the city.
Mumbai's heavy rainfall prompted SpiceJet Ltd. and InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.'s IndiGo to issue a passenger advisory on potential delays on Wednesday. Vistara diverted two flights due to the weather conditions. Meanwhile, around 15 flights were delayed arriving at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, according to data from Flight Radar on Wednesday.
(With inputs from PTI).