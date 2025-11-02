Mumbai Rains: Why Is It Still Pouring In The Financial Capital In November?— Post-Monsoon Weather Explained

As the calendar flips to November, Mumbaikars are waking up to cloudy skies, light showers, and cooler-than-usual mornings a weather pattern that’s raising eyebrows in a city where November is typically dry and warm. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier announced the withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon on October 10.

Seemingly, the current showers are being driven by post-monsoon weather systems, including a deep depression over the Arabian Sea and upper air cyclonic circulations, as per the Indian Express.

Mumbai Rains, a popular independent weather tracker on X, posted on November 2, “Quick fire over Western suburbs! Many areas from Bandra, Versova, Borivali, Virar received intense rain in last hour giving more than 20-30 mm rain! Once the system moves away rains will slow down over Mumbai. Rains will be short & intense, stay prepared.”

Earlier, on November 1, the same account had forecast a cooler-than-usual November, citing the La Niña effect — a climatic phenomenon linked to cooler Pacific Ocean temperatures that often triggers low-pressure systems and cyclones. “This month will be cooler than past Novembers, no heating will be there in November. Nights will start to get cooler from next weekend,” the post read.