Mumbai Rains: Why Is It Still Pouring In The Financial Capital In November?— Post-Monsoon Weather Explained
Mumbai Rains: The current showers are being driven by post-monsoon weather systems, including a deep depression over the Arabian Sea and upper air cyclonic circulations.
As the calendar flips to November, Mumbaikars are waking up to cloudy skies, light showers, and cooler-than-usual mornings a weather pattern that’s raising eyebrows in a city where November is typically dry and warm. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier announced the withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon on October 10.
Seemingly, the current showers are being driven by post-monsoon weather systems, including a deep depression over the Arabian Sea and upper air cyclonic circulations, as per the Indian Express.
Mumbai Rains, a popular independent weather tracker on X, posted on November 2, “Quick fire over Western suburbs! Many areas from Bandra, Versova, Borivali, Virar received intense rain in last hour giving more than 20-30 mm rain! Once the system moves away rains will slow down over Mumbai. Rains will be short & intense, stay prepared.”
Earlier, on November 1, the same account had forecast a cooler-than-usual November, citing the La Niña effect — a climatic phenomenon linked to cooler Pacific Ocean temperatures that often triggers low-pressure systems and cyclones. “This month will be cooler than past Novembers, no heating will be there in November. Nights will start to get cooler from next weekend,” the post read.
For those wondering whether October heat will spill over November - no, it won't. This month will be cooler than past Novembers, no HEATING will be there in November. Infact, the temperatures will stay cooler than usual.
As La Nina effect isâ¦
On Friday morning, the IMD issued yellow nowcast warnings for Mumbai and surrounding districts like Thane and Palghar, forecasting light to moderate rain and thunderstorm-like activity. The Santacruz observatory recorded 4 mm of rainfall, while Colaba saw 6.7 mm, indicating scattered but persistent showers.
On Thursday, Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 30.3°C, nearly 4.4 degrees below normal. While the showers have brought temporary relief from pollution and heat, they’ve also caused brief disruptions.