Mumbai Rains: Water Level In Lakes Supplying Drinking Water Surpasses 96%; Check IMD Forecast
Mumbai Weather News: The weather agency has issued a yellow alert on Thursday, anticipating heavy rainfall at isolated places in the city and its suburbs.
The water levels in seven major lakes in Mumbai have surged near full capacity as rains continue to lash the city over the past few days. Three of these reservoirs supplying water to the city continue to be at their peak capacity, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data showed on Thursday.
Vihar Lake, which became the latest to overflow this season, continues to remain at its peak capacity of 27,698 million litres. The lake received 25 mm of rainfall in the last 48 hours, according to the BMC data as of 6 a.m. on August 28. Tulsi Lake which reached its peak capacity a few days ago continues to remain at its peak capacity of 8046 million litres
Modak Sagar, which had started overflowing in July but later saw a dip in levels, has once again reached full capacity, according to the BMC data.
Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Today
ð° à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤à¤²à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¾à¤£à¥à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤µà¤ à¤¾ à¤à¤°à¤£à¤¾à¤±à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¥ à¤à¤²à¤¾à¤¶à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤ à¤¸à¤à¤¾à¤³à¥ à¥¬ à¤µà¤¾à¤à¥à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤¯à¤à¤¤à¤à¤¾ à¤ à¤¹à¤µà¤¾à¤²— à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) August 28, 2025
---
ð° Report of water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, till 6am today.#MumbaiRains#MyBMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/14p0KDyKQw
Besides these, Middle Vaitarna, Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa lakes also hover above 90% capacity levels. According to BMC, the collective water level in the city’s seven major lakes has reached 96.16% of their total capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres.
This marks a significant rise from 92.42% recorded a week ago and is slightly higher than last year's level of 95.89%. These lakes are crucial for Mumbai's water supply and rely on monsoon rains for replenishment.
The surge in water levels of Mumbai's lakes was due to the heavy downpour which the city and its neighbouring places received between August 16 and 20.
Rainfall over Mumbai during past 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/OYIRZBWGgf— Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) August 27, 2025
Mumbai Weather News
The weather agency has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai for August 28.
IMD Weather Prediction For Mumbai:
Aug. 28: Heavy rainfall at isolated places
Aug. 29: Moderate rain expected in Mumbai
Aug. 30: Moderate rain expected in Mumbai
Aug. 31: Moderate rain expected in Mumbai