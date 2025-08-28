Mumbai Rains: Water Level In Lakes Supplying Drinking Water Surpasses 96%; Check IMD Forecast

The water levels in seven major lakes in Mumbai have surged near full capacity as rains continue to lash the city over the past few days. Three of these reservoirs supplying water to the city continue to be at their peak capacity, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data showed on Thursday.

Vihar Lake, which became the latest to overflow this season, continues to remain at its peak capacity of 27,698 million litres. The lake received 25 mm of rainfall in the last 48 hours, according to the BMC data as of 6 a.m. on August 28. Tulsi Lake which reached its peak capacity a few days ago continues to remain at its peak capacity of 8046 million litres

Modak Sagar, which had started overflowing in July but later saw a dip in levels, has once again reached full capacity, according to the BMC data.