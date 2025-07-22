Mumbai Rains: Water Level In City's Lakes Reach 85.32% Capacity
Mumbai Lake Levels Today: Modak Sagar continues to overflow after recording 0.22 metres rise in its water levels in the past 24 hours.
The seven major lakes supplying water to Mumbai reached 85% of their total capacity on Tuesday morning, following continuous rain in the last few days. The lakes collective held 12,34,836 million litres of water of the total 14.47 lakh million litres capacity, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data at 6 a.m. on July 22 showed.
With the continuous surge in water levels, this year may mark the lakes reaching their full capacity in the shortest duration in more than a decade.
The seven water supplying lakes in Mumbai are Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, Tansa, Vehar, Tulsi and Middle Vaitarna. Together, these seven lakes can hold 14,47,363 million litres of usable water.
These lakes, located in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar, serve as the major sources for Mumbai’s water needs.
Report of water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, till 6am today.
Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Today
Modak Sagar continues to overflow after recording 0.22 metres rise in its water levels in the past 24 hours. Middle Vitarana and Tansa are also above 94% and are likely to be the next lakes to overflow soon. Meanwhile, Upper Vaitarna is at 76% capacity, currently holding 1,74,007 million litres of water compared to its 2,27,047 million litres capacity. Overall, these four lakes have reached 89.82% storage, nearly double compared to a year ago.
On the other hand, Bhatsa, Vehar and Tulsi also recorded a surge in levels in the last 24 hours and are at significant capacity. While Bhatsa has reached 82.40% storage, Vehar and Tulsi are at 56.15 and 57.52% capacity, the data shows. The fresh surge in water levels was recorded as monsoon rains continued to lash the city on Monday.
Last year, the seven lakes had reached their full capacity on Sept. 29. However, the earliest record in the past decade was in 2022 and 2023, when they hit full storage on Sept. 5. In 2024, the seven lakes had touched the 70% mark by July 24, indicating that this year they might be full faster than expected.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in central Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa region till July 27.
The weather agency has also issued a yellow alert for Mumbai till July 25.
Day-Wise Weather Outlook for Mumbai:
July 22: Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, heavy rainfall, and gusty winds (40–50 km/h) are likely at isolated locations.
July 23: Heavy rainfall at a few places.
July 24: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.
July 25: Heavy rainfall at isolated places.
On Monday, heavy rainfall continued in the city, leading the IMD to issue an orange alert. Santacruz recorded the highest rainfall at 86.6mm. Widespread water logging was reported across Mumbai.