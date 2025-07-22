Mumbai Rains: Water Level In City's Lakes Reach 85.32% Capacity

The seven major lakes supplying water to Mumbai reached 85% of their total capacity on Tuesday morning, following continuous rain in the last few days. The lakes collective held 12,34,836 million litres of water of the total 14.47 lakh million litres capacity, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data at 6 a.m. on July 22 showed.

With the continuous surge in water levels, this year may mark the lakes reaching their full capacity in the shortest duration in more than a decade.

The seven water supplying lakes in Mumbai are Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, Tansa, Vehar, Tulsi and Middle Vaitarna. Together, these seven lakes can hold 14,47,363 million litres of usable water.

These lakes, located in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar, serve as the major sources for Mumbai’s water needs.