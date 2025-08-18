Mumbai Rains Highlights: Mumbai Monsoon Descends Heavily Across The City
Highlights of Mumbai Rains on Aug 17.
Mumbai Rains: Check Aug. 18 Updates
Mumbai Rains Highlights:
Heavy rains over Mumbai caused waterlogging in Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Bhandup, Andheri
Mumbai's primary source of water supply Tulsi Lake overflowed as the city and adjacent received heavy rainfall.
The Indian Meteorological Department has issued orange alerts for Mumbai and Thane and Red Alerts for Palghar and Raigad for the next couple of days.
Amid Heavy Rains a portion of the staircase of a two-storey building collapsed in south Mumbai on Sunday evening
Amid Heavy Rains a portion of the staircase of a two-storey building collapsed in south Mumbai on Sunday evening, leaving some people stranded on an upper floor, officials said.
(Source: PTI)
Mumbai Live: Rains Take A Breath, IMD Lays Off Warning
The IMD has changed orange alert to yellow for Mumbai city and suburb as rains settle down, while the warning for neighboring regions like Ratnagiri remains the same.
Mumbai Live: IMD Predicts Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall For Mumbai And Surrounding Districts
