Mumbai Rains Highlights: Mumbai Monsoon Descends Heavily Across The City
Highlights of Mumbai Rains on Aug 17.

18 Aug 2025, 09:47 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Mumbai(Photo source: PTI)</p></div>
Mumbai's strong spell of rains calms down for the day. Monsoon descended heavily upon the city on Sunday.
Mumbai Rains: Check Aug. 18 Updates

This live blog has ended. Follow our latest live blog for Aug. 18 on Mumbai rains here.


Mumbai Rains Highlights:

  • Heavy rains over Mumbai caused waterlogging in Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Bhandup, Andheri

  • Mumbai's primary source of water supply Tulsi Lake overflowed as the city and adjacent received heavy rainfall.

  • The Indian Meteorological Department has issued orange alerts for Mumbai and Thane and Red Alerts for Palghar and Raigad for the next couple of days.

  • Amid Heavy Rains a portion of the staircase of a two-storey building collapsed in south Mumbai on Sunday evening


Part Of Building Staircase Collapses In South Mumbai

Amid Heavy Rains a portion of the staircase of a two-storey building collapsed in south Mumbai on Sunday evening, leaving some people stranded on an upper floor, officials said.

(Source: PTI)


Mumbai Live: Rains Take A Breath, IMD Lays Off Warning

The IMD has changed orange alert to yellow for Mumbai city and suburb as rains settle down, while the warning for neighboring regions like Ratnagiri remains the same.


Mumbai Live: IMD Predicts Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall For Mumbai And Surrounding Districts

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued orange alerts for Mumbai and Thane and Red Alerts for Palghar and Raigad for the next couple of days.







