Mumbai Rain Alert: Heavy Showers Predicted This Weekend, IMD Issues Orange Alert
Mumbai and neighbouring districts of Thane and Raigad are likely to see heavy rain on Sept. 27 and Sept. 28, with the IMD issuing an orange alert for those two days.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded an 'Orange' alert for Mumbai city and suburbs for this weekend — Saturday, Sept. 27, and Sunday, Sept. 28. People are advised to prepare for heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places, which may affect daily life in the metropolis.
Thane and Raigad districts have also been put on 'Orange' alert for both days this weekend, which reflects the widespread nature of the impact likely to be seen in the region.
What Is An Orange Alert?
As per IMD, an 'Orange' alert specifies a high chance of heavy rainfall at scattered places. This can lead to waterlogging, slow traffic movement and delays in local train services. Mumbaikars are advised to take precautions while travelling or taking part in outdoor activities.
Preceding Weather Alerts
For Sept. 25, the IMD has put out a moderate rain warning, followed by yellow warning for Sept. 26. Yellow warning means heavy rain at scattered places, which is an indication of gradual strengthening of rains leading up to the weekend. The same has been predicted for Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts.
Planning Ahead
With the ongoing festive season, people are advised to monitor weather updates closely, avoid unnecessary travel during peak rainfall periods and stay prepared for potential disruptions caused by waterlogged roads and slowed public transport.
Mumbai’s Reservoirs Near Full Capacity Amid Heavy Rain
Mumbai's main reservoirs are rapidly approaching full capacity as the city braces for heavy rainfall this weekend. According to Sept. 23 data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the seven major lakes supplying water to the city are collectively over 99% full,.
The reservoirs of Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Tansa, Tulsi, Modak Sagar and Vihar have a combined storage capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres. The current water levels are around 14.40 lakh million litres as of 6 am on Sept. 23.
Among them, Vihar, Modak Sagar, Tansa and Tulsi lakes are already overflowing. Citizens need to take precautions in low-lying areas and keep an eye on local news ahead of the weekend rain.