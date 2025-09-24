Mumbai Rain Alert: Heavy Showers Predicted This Weekend, IMD Issues Orange Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded an 'Orange' alert for Mumbai city and suburbs for this weekend — Saturday, Sept. 27, and Sunday, Sept. 28. People are advised to prepare for heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places, which may affect daily life in the metropolis.

Thane and Raigad districts have also been put on 'Orange' alert for both days this weekend, which reflects the widespread nature of the impact likely to be seen in the region.