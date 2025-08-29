Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Heavy Rains In Andheri-Ghatkopar Stretch, Maratha Quota Protest Causes Traffic

Hello and Welcome to our Mumbai rains blog!

After a brief respite, heavy rains have returned to the city. The Andheri-Ghatkopar stretch can expect heavy rains for the next 1-2 hours, according to popular weather forecaster Rushikesk Agre (Mumbai Rains) on X.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's Eastern Freeway and Sion-Panvel highway remain closed due to a rally led by Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil. Patil, who began his march from Jalna district on Wednesday, entered the city this morning with a convoy of hundreds of vehicles.