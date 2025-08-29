Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Heavy Rains In Andheri-Ghatkopar Stretch, Maratha Quota Protest Causes Traffic
Mumbai's Eastern Freeway and Sion-Panvel highway remain closed due to a rally led by Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil.
Mumbai Rains News LIVE: IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Konkan, Marathwada Till Aug. 30
IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Gujarat Region, Kerala and Coastal Karnataka till Aug. 30 with extremely heavy falls over Gujarat Region.
Mumbai Rains News LIVE: Heavy Rains In Andheri-Ghatkopar Stretch
After a brief respite, heavy rains have returned to the city. The Andheri-Ghatkopar stretch can expect heavy rains for the next 1-2 hours, according to popular weather forecaster Rushikesk Agre (Mumbai Rains) on X.
Meanwhile, Mumbai's Eastern Freeway and Sion-Panvel highway remain closed due to a rally led by Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil. Patil, who began his march from Jalna district on Wednesday, entered the city this morning with a convoy of hundreds of vehicles.
3 PM.. ð Heavy rains ahead for Andheri- Ghatkopar stretch for next 1-2 hours âï¸ #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/mVhne2YShs— Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) August 29, 2025