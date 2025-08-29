Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Heavy Rains In Andheri-Ghatkopar Stretch, Maratha Quota Protest Causes Traffic

Business NewsNationalMumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Heavy Rains In Andheri-Ghatkopar Stretch, Maratha Quota Protest Causes Traffic
Mumbai's Eastern Freeway and Sion-Panvel highway remain closed due to a rally led by Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil.

29 Aug 2025, 03:45 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Mumbai: People cross a road at Marine Drive during rain, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 18, 2025. (Photo Source: PTI)</p></div>
Mumbai: People cross a road at Marine Drive during rain, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 18, 2025. (Photo Source: PTI)
After a brief respite, heavy rains have returned to the city. The Andheri-Ghatkopar stretch can expect heavy rains for the next 1-2 hours, according to popular weather forecaster Rushikesk Agre (Mumbai Rains) on X.
Mumbai Rains News LIVE: IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Konkan, Marathwada Till Aug. 30

IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Gujarat Region, Kerala and Coastal Karnataka till Aug. 30 with extremely heavy falls over Gujarat Region.


Mumbai Rains News LIVE: Heavy Rains In Andheri-Ghatkopar Stretch

Hello and Welcome to our Mumbai rains blog!

After a brief respite, heavy rains have returned to the city. The Andheri-Ghatkopar stretch can expect heavy rains for the next 1-2 hours, according to popular weather forecaster Rushikesk Agre (Mumbai Rains) on X.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's Eastern Freeway and Sion-Panvel highway remain closed due to a rally led by Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil. Patil, who began his march from Jalna district on Wednesday, entered the city this morning with a convoy of hundreds of vehicles.


