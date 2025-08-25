Business NewsNationalMumbai Rains LIVE Updates: IMD Issues Orange Alert; Flights Delayed, Rains Disrupt Traffic
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: IMD Issues Orange Alert; Flights Delayed, Rains Disrupt Traffic

Check out latest updates on traffic, waterlogging and local trains in Mumbai.

25 Aug 2025, 10:52 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Porters pull their carts covered in plastic sheets during rain, in Mumbai on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. (Source: PTI)</p></div>
Porters pull their carts covered in plastic sheets during rain, in Mumbai on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. (Source: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
After a break of a few days, rains are back in the city. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert nowcast for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad.
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Mumbai Rains News LIVE: Heavy Rains Likely Throughout The Day

Mumbai City & suburbs are likely to see less rain now but heavy rains likely throughout the day, according to Rushikesk Agre (Mumbai Rains) on X.

Alibaug & Vasai Northern parts of Mumbai getting heavy rains, he added.


Mumbai Rains News LIVE: IndiGo Issues Passenger Advisory

IndiGo Airlines has issued passenger advisory on Monday for flights in Mumbai, as continuous rainfall is currently affecting air traffic and causing minor delays in flight operations.

"Our teams are working closely with air traffic control and will get you moving as soon as conditions allow. Before heading to the airport, please check your flight status on our website or app. Also, do allow some extra travel time, roads are likely to be slow-moving," it added.


Mumbai Rains News LIVE: Traffic Near Vile Parle

Heavy rainfall in the city has disrupted traffic near Vile Parle Airport area.


Mumbai Rains News LIVE: Waterlogging Reported At Eastern Freeway

Traffic movement is slow at Eastern FWY South bound due to water logging pole number 272 between 276, as per Mumbai Traffic Police on X.


Mumbai Rains News LIVE: BMC Issues High Tide Alert

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has issued high tide alert for Monday.

Generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain likely in Mumbai city and suburbs, it added.

  • High Tide - Afternoon at 1:17 - 4.44 meters

  • Low Tide - Evening at 7:22 - 0.89 meters

  • High Tide - Midnight at 1:33 (tomorrow, Aug. 26) - 4.14 meters

  • Low Tide - Morning at 7:09 (tomorrow, Aug. 26) - 1.07 meters






Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT