Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: IMD Issues Orange Alert; Flights Delayed, Rains Disrupt Traffic
Check out latest updates on traffic, waterlogging and local trains in Mumbai.
Mumbai Rains News LIVE: Heavy Rains Likely Throughout The Day
Mumbai City & suburbs are likely to see less rain now but heavy rains likely throughout the day, according to Rushikesk Agre (Mumbai Rains) on X.
Alibaug & Vasai Northern parts of Mumbai getting heavy rains, he added.
10:30 AM - Alibaug & Vasai Northern parts of Mumbai getting heavy rains. Mumbai City & suburbs are likely to see less rain now but heavy rains likely throughout the day. #MumbaiRains— Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) August 25, 2025
Mumbai Rains News LIVE: IndiGo Issues Passenger Advisory
IndiGo Airlines has issued passenger advisory on Monday for flights in Mumbai, as continuous rainfall is currently affecting air traffic and causing minor delays in flight operations.
"Our teams are working closely with air traffic control and will get you moving as soon as conditions allow. Before heading to the airport, please check your flight status on our website or app. Also, do allow some extra travel time, roads are likely to be slow-moving," it added.
🌧️Travel Advisory— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 25, 2025
Continuous rainfall in #Mumbai is currently affecting air traffic, causing minor delays in flight operations.
Our teams are working closely with air traffic control and will get you moving as soon as conditions allow.
Before heading to the airport, pleaseâ¦
Mumbai Rains News LIVE: Traffic Near Vile Parle
Heavy rainfall in the city has disrupted traffic near Vile Parle Airport area.
VIDEO | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Heavy rainfall in the city has disrupted traffic near Vile Parle Airport area.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 25, 2025
(Time: 8:50 am)
(Time: 8:50 am)
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/3kXt71TZ1R
Mumbai Rains News LIVE: Waterlogging Reported At Eastern Freeway
Traffic movement is slow at Eastern FWY South bound due to water logging pole number 272 between 276, as per Mumbai Traffic Police on X.
पाणी साठल्यामुळे पूर्व मुक्त मार्ग वडाळा पोल क्र २७२ ते २७६ दरम्यान दक्षिणेकडे जाणारे वाहतूक संथ गतीने सुरू आहे.— Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) August 25, 2025
Traffic Movement Is Slow At Eastern FWY South Bound Due To Water Logging Pole No 272 Between 276
#MTPTrafficUpdate
Traffic Movement Is Slow At Eastern FWY South Bound Due To Water Logging Pole No 272 Between 276
#MTPTrafficUpdate
Mumbai Rains News LIVE: BMC Issues High Tide Alert
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has issued high tide alert for Monday.
Generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain likely in Mumbai city and suburbs, it added.
High Tide - Afternoon at 1:17 - 4.44 meters
Low Tide - Evening at 7:22 - 0.89 meters
High Tide - Midnight at 1:33 (tomorrow, Aug. 26) - 4.14 meters
Low Tide - Morning at 7:09 (tomorrow, Aug. 26) - 1.07 meters
ðï¸ à¥¨à¥« à¤à¤à¤¸à¥à¤ à¥¨à¥¦à¥¨à¥«— à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) August 25, 2025
âï¸ â à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤ à¤¶à¤¹à¤° à¤µ à¤à¤ªà¤¨à¤à¤°à¤¾à¤¤ à¤à¤à¤¾à¤¶ à¤¸à¤¾à¤®à¤¾à¤¨à¥à¤¯à¤¤: à¤¢à¤à¤¾à¤³ à¤°à¤¾à¤¹à¥à¤¨ à¤¹à¤²à¤à¤¾ à¤¤à¥ à¤®à¤§à¥à¤¯à¤® à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤°à¥à¤ªà¤¾à¤à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¾à¤à¤¸ à¤à¥à¤¸à¤³à¤£à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¥ à¤¶à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¤à¤¾à¤à¤¹à¥.
ð à¤à¤°à¤¤à¥ -
à¤¦à¥à¤ªà¤¾à¤°à¥ à¥§:à¥§à¥ à¤µà¤¾à¤à¤¤à¤¾ - à¥ª.à¥ªà¥ª à¤®à¥à¤à¤°
à¤à¤¹à¥à¤à¥ -
à¤¸à¤¾à¤¯à¤à¤à¤¾à¤³à¥ à¥:à¥¨à¥¨ à¤µà¤¾à¤à¤¤à¤¾ - à¥¦.à¥®à¥¯ à¤®à¥à¤à¤°
ð à¤à¤°à¤¤à¥ -
à¤®à¤§à¥à¤¯à¤°à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¥§:à¥©à¥© à¤µà¤¾à¤à¤¤à¤¾ (à¤à¤¦à¥à¤¯à¤¾, à¥¨à¥¬ à¤à¤à¤¸à¥à¤ à¥¨à¥¦à¥¨à¥«) - à¥ª.à¥§à¥ª à¤®à¥à¤à¤°
à¤à¤¹à¥à¤à¥â¦