Mumbai Rains: City Witnesses Unusual Spell On New Year Day

Mumbai woke up to an unusual deluge on New Year's Day, with heavy rains lashing the city.

Rains were reported in various parts of the city, such as Borivli, Andheri, Bandra, Vasai, Mahim, Thane and more. The light showers of rain brought down pollution levels in Mumbai, reported news agency ANI.

K.S Hosalikar, Scientist-G Former Head; Climate Research & Services, IMD Pune shared real-time satellite imagery confirming light, continuous rains over Mumbai, Palghar, and North Konkan since 5:36 AM on January 1, 2026.

Hosalikar also shared a 12-second IMD radar loop depicting light to moderate rainfall echoes over Mumbai and coastal Maharashtra around 6:39 a.m.

The early New Year's rain is unusual for Mumbai's dry winter season, triggered by a passing low-pressure system, as corroborated by NDTV reports of an unexpected deluge without official warnings.